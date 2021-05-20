newsbreak-logo
Taiwan's Taiex jumps 1% as Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed; Tencent shares plunge nearly 4%

By Eustance Huang, @EustanceHuang
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday following an overnight bounce on Wall Street. The Taiex in Taiwan led gains among the region's major markets, jumping 1.15% in afternoon trade. India's Nifty 50 also saw robust gains, rising 1.04%. Mainland Chinese markets were also higher, with the Shanghai...

