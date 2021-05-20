newsbreak-logo
North Platte, NE

Kicking off the 2021 Noon Program Series

By Jessica Raney
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2021 Noon Program launched its series on Thursday at the North Platte Public Library. Starting the series with a piano/violin duo concert by the Cheng’s of Central City. They demonstrated a wide array of selections from Irish to Patriotic songs. The Cheng’s say they...

