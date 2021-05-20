newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

CNN: Trump Justice Department seized reporter phone records

By ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — CNN says the Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of a CNN correspondent. The revelation Thursday comes two weeks after The Washington Post disclosed that the Justice Department had last year seized phone records belonging to three current and former journalists. CNN said the Justice Department informed Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr in a May 13 letter that it had obtained phone and email records covering a two-month period between June 1 and July 31, 2017. The Justice Department confirmed that the records were formally sought last year, though it did not reveal anything else about the investigation and what it might pertain to.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#The Trump Administration#Pentagon#July#Cnn#Trump Justice Department#Ap#The Washington Post#The Justice Department#Phone Records#Reveal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unreleased State Department review blames Trump for 'delayed' pandemic response: report

An unreleased State Department report on the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic reportedly blames the former president for “delayed” warnings to Americans and a “void of U.S. international leadership.”. According to excerpts of the State Department’s draft COVID-19 Interim Review obtained by Politico, diplomats and other career agency...
POTUSBBC

Trump officials obtained Washington Post reporters' phone data

Trump justice department officials in the US secretly obtained phone records of journalists working for the Washington Post newspaper. Home, mobile and office telephones of the three reporters were accessed for three months in 2017, the Post said. The paper said this was related to its reporting of the Russian...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump, House Democrats close to deal on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Former President Trump and House Democrats say they are near a deal that will settle issues involving congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank, according to a Monday court filing. The two parties, according to the court filing, are “continuing to engage in negotiations to narrow or resolve...
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...