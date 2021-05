What if your overbearing parents were superheroes? That’s the question the new Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy decided to ask. It's based on a graphic novel by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, about a family of superheroes who got powers in 1929 and have been defending the country and planet from supervillains ever since, aging very slowly in the process. They seem to exist in the present day in a state of perpetual middle age. This team of heroes, who call themselves The Union, live by a very strict moral code: they never kill bad guys. They inspire instead of lead. These squeaky clean values don’t work for the next generation, their kids and also their legacy, who already struggle with the pressures of having super-powered and super famous parents.