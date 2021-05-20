newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

After tough year, Butler says Heat are 'ready for anything'

wcn247.com
 1 day ago

MIAMI (AP) — This was not the season the Miami Heat envisioned. They spent 65% of the season mired in seventh place or lower in the Eastern Conference standings. They spent two weeks spanning late January and early February in 13th place. It took until Game 37 — just past the midway point — to get over.500 for the first time. They couldn’t shoot. They couldn’t stay healthy. They couldn’t escape COVID-19. The next challenge is here, and how Miami handles this one will determine if the season gets even more enjoyable or if it ends. The defending East champions wound up as the No. 6 seed and open the postseason on Saturday against the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Miami#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Won't play Saturday

Butler (back) is unavailable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. The 31-year-old was considered questionable due to tightness in his lower back and won't be available Saturday. Nemanja Bjelica will receive the start in his plate. Butler should be considered questionable for the final game of the regular season Sunday at Detroit.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Jimmy Butler Updated Status in Heat Bucks Showdown

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will have a showdown on Saturday evening with many NBA Playoffs implications for multiple teams. The Heat, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are all separated by just half of a game. Currently, the Heat are a half-game behind the Knicks and Hawks, who are tied for the fourth seed.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Heat star Jimmy Butler’s life motto is goals

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler has been a great player for a while, but his star rose to new heights thanks to his dominant performance in the NBA bubble in 2020. Butler brought his scrappy Heat squad all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.
NBAFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Butler helps Heat top Celtics

BOSTON – Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help the Miami Heat hold off the Boston Celtics 130-124 Sunday as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. Duncan Robinson added 22 points, and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased...
NBAMiami Herald

Jimmy Butler on track to accomplish a Heat first. Also, a Heat-Celtics injury update

Jimmy Butler is on track to do something no other player in Miami Heat history has accomplished. Butler entered Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden averaging a league-leading and career-high 2.1 steals per game with just one week remaining in the regular season. Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell is second in this category, averaging 1.8 steals per game.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Leads Heat to win Thursday

Butler tallied 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 106-94 win over Philadelphia. Butler was questionable coming into the contest after getting poked in the eye during his last game, but the veteran forward appeared to see the basket just fine Thursday, leading Miami with 21 points and draining all four of his three-point attempts. Butler is enjoying his most efficient shooting season to date, posting a career-best 49.7 percent field-goal rate and averaging 21.5 points overall.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Will be game-time call

Butler (eye) will be a game-time call for Thursday's contest against the 76ers. This is not an ideal scenario for DFS players, as the Heat will wait until Butler goes through a pregame workout before his status is ultimately determined. Butler was poked in the eye during Tuesday's win over Boston, forcing him out of action after 17 minutes.
NHLNBC Sports

Boughner, Sharks focused on accountability after tough year

The Sharks' season didn't go the way many inside the organization likely hoped. Even as expectations were tempered following a very disappointing 2019-20 campaign, the Sharks missed out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year. Coach Bob Boughner knows there are positives he and the coaching staff...
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable with back tightness

Butler is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Bucks due to lower back tightness. This month, Butler has averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.8 minutes. If he sits Saturday, more minutes could be available for KZ Okpala, Mas Strus and Andre Iguodala.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Questionable Thursday vs. Sixers

After failing to beat the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, the Sixers have still not clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They will have another chance to do so Thursday against the Miami Heat. This matchup will be a reunion of sorts as the Sixers square off against former...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jimmy Butler back for Heat vs. 76ers; Spoelstra says Oladipo tried to avoid surgery

Jimmy Butler was back with the Miami Heat and back in the starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena after missing the second half of Tuesday night’s victory over the Boston Celtics. Butler had been held out for the final two periods at TD Garden after in inadvertent poke in his right eye from Celtics guard Marcus Smart during a ...
NBASporting News

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are once again looming as a postseason threat

Here come the Miami Heat. Seemingly flying under-the-radar for much of the 2020-21 regular season, the Heat look well-positioned to make another deep postseason run. Miami dispatched the Sixers with ease, using a 38-22 first quarter to ultimately cruise to the 106-94 win. Jimmy Butler was once again influential for...
WWE411mania.com

WWE Tough Enough Seasons, Sunday Night Heat Added to Peacock

Peacock is continuing to expand fans’ WWE viewing options, adding seasons of WWE Tough Enough as well as Sunday Night Heat to the service. There are 50 episodes of Heat available, spanning from August of 1998 through July of 1999. Meanwhile, Tough Enough has six seasons added in the first...
NBACBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable for Thursday

Brogdon (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's play-in game against the Wizards. The 28-year-old returned from a 10-game absence for Tuesday's victory over the Hornets, putting up 16 points (6-for-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight assists in 21 minutes. Brogdon's limited minutes likely were partially by design, but there was also no need for him to see heavy playing time since Indiana dominated from start to finish. Brogdon figures to see more run Thursday versus Washington, assuming he's available.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Bucks open playoffs against the Heat

Miami Heat (40-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4.5; over/under is 227. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami...