Avalanche at St. Louis Blues: Three keys for Game 3

The Avalanche and Blues meet for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday (USA, ALT). Take early lead. Colorado was 17-9-2 on the road in the regular season, winning four of its last five, but the challenge of playing before a mature playoff crowd at Enterprise Center will be difficult. COVID capacity is 9,000, approximately half what the building holds, and we’ve learned that less than half can create a significant home-ice advantage. Taking an early lead for the Avs will help their cause, particularly because the Blues haven’t had as much success at home as they would have liked in the regular season (12-11-5). And the die-hard fans who saw the Blues win the Stanley Cup just two years could turn on their team if it’s looking like it could fall to an 0-3 hole in the series.