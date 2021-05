State Rep. Wes Allen, R-Troy, announced Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for the office of Alabama secretary of state. The Alabama Constitution assigns the secretary of state with a number of duties including serving as the state’s chief election official with the responsibility of overseeing all of the state’s elections. Allen, one of the most conservative members of the Alabama House of Representatives, was elected to the Legislature in 2018 and previously served as the probate judge of Pike County for nearly a decade, where he was responsible for managing the county’s elections.