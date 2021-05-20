LEGO Technic McLaren Senna Model Only $40 Shipped on Amazon (Regularly $50)

Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin has a profound affection for seven-figure hypercars and an equally deep obsession with French luxury goods maker Hermès. In the past few years, he has purchased a $2.5 million Pagani Huayra and a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, which he then paid exorbitantly to have both of them customized by Hermès. But his latest purchase outshines both of those. Khoshbin has purchased one of only 106 $2.5 million McLaren Speedtails—the British boutique exotic-car brand’s hybrid-powered, super-aerodynamic, three-seat flagship—and then shipped it off to Hermès for extensive customization. Knowing this collaboration would happen, Khoshbin chose the 24th Speedtail off the production line, to honor Charles-Émile Hermès, son of the company’s founder, who moved the Hermès workshop, and retail store, to 24 Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris.