LEGO Technic McLaren Senna Model Only $40 Shipped on Amazon (Regularly $50)

The BMW 1 Series Coupe was and still is a very appreciated car. Its M version, namely the BMW 1M Coupe, is regarded by many as one of the best models to come out of the capable hands of the people in Munich. Ever. Some people might also know that if you couldn’t get your hands on one back in the day (as the production was limited), you could go for the next best thing, which is a BMW 135i as the engines were quite similar.