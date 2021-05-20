newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

LEGO Technic McLaren Senna Model Only $40 Shipped on Amazon (Regularly $50)

By Nicole
hip2save.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHip2Save may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. LEGO Technic features real working mechanisms and movement!. Head over to Amazon or Walmart.com where you can snag this LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123 Set for just $40 shipped (regularly $49.99)!

hip2save.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren Senna#Lego Ideas#Lego Technic#Shipped On Amazon#Hip2save#Walmart Com#Lego Car#Mclaren Senna#Engine#Authentic Features#Working Steering#Fun#Affiliate Links#Moving Pistons#5 Star Reviews#Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lego
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

KN95 Face Masks Summer Model 50-Pack, Only $10 on Amazon (Reg. $50)

We just found a deal online on Amazon for Summer Model KN95 Face Masks. This 50-pack of masks is on sale for $39.99, originally $49.98. However, pay a much lower price when you clip the 13% off coupon located under the red price and use coupon code FZNMOK2R at checkout. With these two discounts, you’ll pay only $10. This is a great price for these masks, so don’t hesitate to order. Amazon coupons and discount codes aren’t guaranteed and can expire quickly.
BusinessPosted by
Architectural Digest

McLaren & Hermès Partnered to Build This Car—and There’s Only One in the World

Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin has a profound affection for seven-figure hypercars and an equally deep obsession with French luxury goods maker Hermès. In the past few years, he has purchased a $2.5 million Pagani Huayra and a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, which he then paid exorbitantly to have both of them customized by Hermès. But his latest purchase outshines both of those. Khoshbin has purchased one of only 106 $2.5 million McLaren Speedtails—the British boutique exotic-car brand’s hybrid-powered, super-aerodynamic, three-seat flagship—and then shipped it off to Hermès for extensive customization. Knowing this collaboration would happen, Khoshbin chose the 24th Speedtail off the production line, to honor Charles-Émile Hermès, son of the company’s founder, who moved the Hermès workshop, and retail store, to 24 Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris.
Carsbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Speed Champions 76900 Koenigsegg Jesko review

A Koenigsegg sports car has been a long time coming to LEGO Speed Champions – so is 76900 Koenigsegg Jesko worth the wait?. Swedish automotive company Koenigsegg has forged a reputation in the past 25 years for its high-performance cars and its successful pursuit of high-speed performance, holding records in no fewer than four of its models produced including most recently the Regera, the predecessor to 2021’s Jesko.
Buying CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Audi e-tron GT goes on sale for €99,800

The new Audi e-tron GT is now available to buy in Europe for €99,800, the car has gone on sale in Germany and the top model, the RS e-tron GT is now available for €138,200. The cars are the latest models in Audi electric vehicles range and both models are...
BusinessPosted by
Robb Report

McLaren Teams Up With Richard Mille for Powerful New Watch Inspired by the Speedtail

One of the luxury world’s sexiest partnerships just got a little more exciting. Richard Mille and McLaren have announced their latest collaboration, the RM 40-01 Automatic Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail. Touted as the Swiss watchmaker’s most “extreme” timepiece yet, the dazzling watch will be limited to as many examples as the high-powered supercar it’s based on—106.
EntertainmentPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lykan Hypersport Stunt Car From Fast & Furious 7 Up For Sale

'Fast and Furious 9' is hitting theaters in less than two months, so there is no better time to binge-watch the last eight films (plus the 'Hobbs and Shaw' spin-off film) in the franchise and enjoy some crazy carnage. 'Furious 7' features one of the most famous stunts in the franchise, in which Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker crash a Lykan Hypersport through multiple skyscrapers in Dubai.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Porsche extends Performance Parts catalog for new and vintage Porsches

Porsche is expanding its Performance Parts catalog across all its custom tuning divisions, including Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Tequipment, and Porsche Classic. In a world where roughly one new billionaire emerges every 17 hours, customers demand more customization and personalized options in their new Porsches. Thankfully, the German brand delivers by introducing more services and custom parts in creating your one-off Porsche.
CarsCarscoops

The McLaren 620R Is As Close As You Can Get To A GT4 Race Car For The Road

The McLaren 600LT was originally supposed to be the track-focused, hardcore version of the Sports Series – and it was. However, not long after it launched, McLaren decided to make another hardcore version of its entry-level mid-engined supercar, dubbed the 620R. While the car’s positioning in the McLaren line-up may be a little strange, it is a serious performer.
Carsconceptcarz.com

Bespoke Bugatti Baby II vehicles arrive with first customers across the globe

Pur Sang and Vitesse models delivered to customers in Europe and the Middle East. The Little Car Company, makers of the limited-edition Bugatti Baby II, are thrilled to commence deliveries to customers around the world. Built in partnership with Bugatti, the Bugatti Baby II is a contemporary tribute to Ettore...
Carsuncrate.com

Porsche All-Electric Macan SUV Prototype

The Torsus Praetorian off-road bus gets upgrades for passenger comfort and safety in 2021. Ford improves the Explorer's offroad capability with the Timberline package, coming this summer. Prospector Co. Compressed Towel Tablets. Whether fresh bath linens are sparse or the hotel washcloths have you feeling a little uneasy, these compressed...
Carshiconsumption.com

Outfit Your Taycan With Porsche’s Official High Speed-Tested Roof Box

It’s not often that car roof boxes are tested in wind tunnels for aerodynamic efficiency, but then again, it’s not every day that Porsche makes a roof box. The German auto marque’s Porsche Tequipment division has announced the new Performance Roof Box for the Taycan Cross Turismo wagon, and it’s just as sleek and capable as its mount.
Buying CarsBMW BLOG

Here’s your chance to bid on a 31k-mile 1991 BMW E30 M3

The BMW E30 M3 is now going through what some are calling ‘a speculative bubble’. That’s just a fancy way of saying that some people are considering the price tags paid for these cars nowadays just too high. In fairness, when you have to pay six figures for a 30-year old car, you do have to question why that’s the case. Well, people seem to love the first generation M3 and that’s a good enough reason in our books.
Buying Carshiconsumption.com

Auction Block: 1956 Porsche 356 Speedster

While the 911 has been Porsche’s signature vehicle for the bulk of the legendary brand’s lifetime, it’s far from the only stunner to come out of Stuttgart. Before there was the 911, there was the 356: Porsche’s first consumer car and a stone-cold classic in its own right — especially in its open-top Speedster form seen here.
ElectronicsSFGate

New Customized Cabinet Coolers for Electrical Enclosures

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. EXAIR’s Cabinet Cooler Systems can be customized to provide cooling within electrical enclosures in NEMA 12, NEMA 4, NEMA 4X and Hazardous location environments. These customizations include specific Btu/Hr values from 275-5600 Btu/Hr, adaptations for high temperature environments up to 200°F (93°C), and a selection of materials including aluminum, Type 303SS and 316SS to combat corrosive environments. For dirty and dusty environments, a Non-Hazardous Purge option will create a positive pressure inside the cabinet to keep dirt and debris from entering your control panel. All systems are UL Listed and CE compliant.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW M5 with a peculiarly wide rear axle spotted out testing

The current BMW M5 generation has been a great success, as a famous reporter from Kazakhstan would put it. It wrote history, by becoming the first ever M5 to have all-wheel drive and it is a big seller right now, with a few years of production left on the clock. We even got a CS model, something that exceeded our expectations.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Hoovie buys another BMW, a N54 135i Coupe this time

The BMW 1 Series Coupe was and still is a very appreciated car. Its M version, namely the BMW 1M Coupe, is regarded by many as one of the best models to come out of the capable hands of the people in Munich. Ever. Some people might also know that if you couldn’t get your hands on one back in the day (as the production was limited), you could go for the next best thing, which is a BMW 135i as the engines were quite similar.
Carstflcar.com

The Porsche Macan EV Is Officially Moving Forward: Expect It To Arrive In 2023

The Porsche Macan EV is officially a go. Beyond internal development and hush-hush testing, Porsche teased their new all-electric Macan this week. Now, we should see them a bit more frequently on the public roads. “Testing in a real-life environment is now underway,” says board member of R&D Michael Steiner. By the time the new Porsche Macan EV actually goes on sale, Porsche says it will cover some 3 million kilometers (1.86 million miles) worldwide, running the durability gauntlet in various conditions.
Buying Carsvaletmag.com

The 2022 Porsches Will Cost More

Buying a Porsche is never an exercise in frugality, but it's about to get even more expensive. The Porsche 718 Boxster roadster and Cayman coupe just had their sticker prices raised. Most versions of Porsche's entry-level sports cars will see price increases of $600, some are $700 more, and top-end versions climb by $2,500.