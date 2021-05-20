newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Pierce, FL

Economic boom for boating industry leads to Fort Pierce manufacturer doubling in size

By Derek Lowe
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGlg3_0a6G9vx500

An economic boom for the boating industry is allowing for a Treasure Coast manufacturer to double in size.

At Maverick Boat Group in Fort Pierce, a new expansion will increase the total space to 212,000 sqft. by the end of next year.

"What we've seen, especially through the pandemic is just the increase in sales," said Cory Dugger, president. "They can't travel like they used to, and they don't want to sit around at home so they're taking that extra income and spending it on boats."

More production calls for more employees.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, the manufacturer will host a job fair.

Dugger said over time, they plan to hire 150 new employees.

"We're looking for people who are willing to take on new challenges and are really willing to work and grow inside of a company," said Dugger.

To help with the demand for a skilled labor force, Indian River State College is launching a yacht technician program in partnership with several local industry employers.

It's scheduled to launch in January to help feed the pipeline of new jobs.

"It's roughly 4000 hours from start to end, but most of it is on-the-job training," said Kevin Cooper, Dean of Advanced Technology at Indian River State College. "It's designed with various exit points. So, if you need to go to work after rigging and lifting you can exit here and get a job paying XYZ."

"We want to continue to be a staple in this community, an employer of choice, and we believe that investing in this community is the right thing to do," said Dugger.

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

2K+
Followers
920
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Fort Pierce, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Economic Boom#Labor Force#Travel Technology#Space Technology#Treasure Coast#Maverick Boat Group#Xyz#Boats#On The Job Training#President#Home#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Fort Pierce, FLcityoffortpierce.com

City of Fort Pierce Offer Residents Flood Insurance Advice

The City of Fort Pierce has partnered with the Risk Reduction Group to offer a free Flood Insurance webinar on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will break down the truth about insurance policies and will provide tips and steps that can be taken to lower premiums.
Saint Lucie County, FLcw34.com

Animal rescues brace for influx following St. Lucie fire

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — As a wildfire claimed almost 100 acres in St. Lucie County, wildlife lovers are working to save the animals injured and left without homes. “The idea is to get them back out there, to reunite them with its life path,” said Winnie Burns of Creature Safe Place in Fort Pierce.