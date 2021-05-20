newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Narrow Ruled Notepad 12-Count Packs from $3.38 on Staples.com

By Jenna
hip2save.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly $4.04 – just 37¢ per notepad!

hip2save.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Office#Full Disclosure#Free Shipping#Hip2save#Staples Com#Baseline Office Supplies#Notepad 12 Count#Shipping Costs#Free In Store Pickup#Affiliate Links#Savings#Stock#12 Count Packs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Shoppingslickdeals.net

40-Count 13-Gallon Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags

Amazon has 40-Count 13-Gallon Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags (Blackout / Scent Free) on sale at 2 for $8.85 > now 2 for $9.58 (price shown at checkout) when you add a quantity of 2 to cart. Shipping is free with Prime or on orders of $25 or more.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Renuzit Gel Air Freshener (Blissful Apple & Cinnamon, 12 Count) $7.76

Amazon has the Renuzit Gel Air Freshener (Blissful Apple & Cinnamon, 12 Count) for a low $7.76 Free Shipping when you subscribe and save. This normally retails for $9.92, so you are saving 21% off list price. Renuzit air freshener cone features the fragrance of a delightfully warm blend of...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Giant: Gain Laundry Products JUST $5.82 Each Starting 5/21

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Giant: Gain Laundry Products JUST $5.82 Each Starting 5/21. Stock up deal on Gain Laundry Products at Giant. Starting 5/21, Gain Laundry Products are priced at $13.49 each. Plus you will save...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walmart: Nivea Body Wash ONLY $2.47 Each Starting 5/9

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walmart: Nivea Body Wash ONLY $2.47 Each Starting 5/9. Here is a great deal on Nivea Body Wash at Walmart. Starting 5/9, NIVEA Nourishing Body Wash 20 oz is priced at $4.97...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

24-Piece Towel Sets only $39.99 shipped!

Need new towels? Get these 24-Piece Towel Sets for a great deal today!. Today only, Zulily has 24-Piece Towel Sets for just $39.99!. These sets include eight washcloths, four fingertip towels, six hand towels, four bath towels and two bath sheets. There are nine color option to choose from. Plus,...
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

Nearly 57,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree That These Are the Best Waste Bags for Dogs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Being a responsible dog owner means picking up after your pup when they relieve themselves. Depending on your dog’s breed, size, and eating schedule, you may use dozens of waste bags throughout the week, and their cost adds up. Thankfully, you can subscribe to receive Amazon Basics Unscented Poop Bags at your convenience —and save some cash in the process.
Beauty & FashionFlorida Times-Union

Coach Outlet is having a huge sale on its new spring bags and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As any Coach fanatic knows, the brand's bags, shoes and accessories are not only elegant and timeless, they're plenty high-quality, too, meaning they'll last you for the long-haul. Still, it never hurts to add a fresh pick to your collection—especially when it's on sale. Right now, new spring wares from the luxury designer are currently on sale at Coach Outlet, where you'll get an extra 15% off the store's already-unbeatable prices in your cart at checkout.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say These Extra-Large Cooler Packs Have Saved Them 'Hundreds of Dollars' on Ice

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter how well a cooler is built, it's only a matter of time before the ice keeping its contents cold melts into a watery mess. But rather than settle for soggy sandwiches or lukewarm beers, thousands of Amazon shoppers have turned to a cooler solution to keep ice chests chilled: Cooler Shock Ice Packs.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

48-Pack 12-Oz Spindrift Sparkling Water Variety Pack (Blackberry & Lemon)

This is now $0.43 less than the very recent Frontpage Deal. Our research indicates that this offer is $16.55 lower (52% savings) than the next best available price from a reputable merchant with prices starting from $31.80 ($5.30/8-Pack) About this product:. Unsweetened, no added sugar, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, & never...