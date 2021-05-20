newsbreak-logo
Nuggets open first round of 2021 playoffs at home Saturday against Portland

DENVER – The Nuggets kick off what they hope will be another long playoff run with a series against the Portland Trail Blazers that starts Saturday night in Denver.

The Nuggets earned the third seed in the Western Conference and will host the sixth-seeded Blazers for the first two games of the series on Saturday and Monday before heading to Portland for games 3 and 4. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Games 5 and 7 would be played in Denver and Game 6 would be played in Portland if they are necessary.

Denver comes into the series having won 13 of their past 20 games, but they finished the season with a 132-116 loss to Portland, though most of Denver’s starters did not play much.

The Nuggets have been riding an MVP-esque year from Nikola Jokic, who leads the team in points, assists, and rebounds per game, and a breakout year from Michael Porter Jr. for the past month after star point guard tore his ACL in mid-April.

Jokic on Thursday was named one of three finalists for league MVP, along with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Golden State's Stephen Curry.

And Porter was named a finalist for the NBA's most improved player, along with former Nugget and current Piston Jerami Grant and New York's Julius Randle.

Aaron Gordon, whom the Nuggets traded for earlier this season, has averaged 10 points and 3 rebounds per game since arriving in Denver.

The Nuggets are hoping to add on to their success in the playoffs in the bubble last year, where they reached the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Lakers in five games after thrilling series wins over Utah and the Clippers.

Denver won the season series against Portland 2-1, but the Blazers have often proved a tough team in both the regular season and playoffs because of star guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Jokic will also be tasked with squaring off with Portland center Jusuf Nurkic, who averaged 11.5 points and 9 rebounds per game this season.

The Blazers lost in the first round of the 2020 playoffs to the Lakers, who went on to win the NBA championship.

Saturday’s game starts at 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The full schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Blazers at Nuggets, Saturday, March 22, 8:30 p.m. – ESPN
Game 2: Blazers at Nuggets, Monday, May 24, 8 p.m. – TNT
Game 3: Nuggets at Blazers, Thursday, March 27, 8:30 p.m. – NBATV
Game 4: Nuggets at Blazers, Saturday, May 29, 2 p.m. – TNT
Game 5*: Blazers at Nuggets, Tuesday, June 1 – TBD
Game 6*: Nuggets at Blazers, Thursday, June 3 – TBD
Game 7*: Blazers at Nuggets, Saturday, June 5 – TBD

*if necessary

NBAchadronradio.com

Nuggets Beat Hornets, Secure Home-Court Advantage In Round 1

Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets 117-112 to snap a two-game slide. Jokic had 11 rebounds and six assists and Porter knocked down six 3-pointers as the Nuggets held off a furious late rally by the Hornets led by Devonte Graham, who scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including five 3-pointers.
NBAspotoncolorado.com

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, drives to the basket on Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) PORTLAND, Ore. | After meeting to close out the regular... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trailblazers: Takeaways from season finale against the Denver Nuggets

Another regular season in the Damian Lillard-era comes to a close and while the Portland Trailblazers have been a hopeful, mid-tier playoff team before, something feels different this year. The roster looks different as newcomers Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Derrick Jones Jr. prepare to suit up for their first postseason in Blazers red.
NBANBA

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić for MVP: Three reasons why he deserves to win

Nikola Jokić’s frontrunner status for Most Valuable Player started to become a reality on Jan. 31. The Nuggets were still trying to find themselves at 11-8 and were up against the hottest team in the NBA in the 15-4 Utah Jazz in a Sunday afternoon clash. The Jazz were surging as they rode an 11-game win streak, with impressive wins over playoff teams like the Bucks, Knicks, Warriors, and Mavericks. That run didn’t appear to faze Jokić though.
NBAspotoncolorado.com

Nuggets clinch No. 3 seed, will face Blazers in first round

It wasn't the best performance we've seen from the Nuggets this season but the Blazers needed this win more than they did and the Nuggets actually benefited from losing. With Portland winning Sunday night, Denver avoids either playing the Warriors or the Lakers in the first round,...
NBAcyclonefanatic.com

MUSINGS: NBA Playoff primer for the disengaged basketball fan

Dec 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Happy Monday, Fanatics!. This new week brings with it one of the best periods...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBANBA

Series preview: Depth, defense will be key in Nuggets-Blazers series

We’ve got a rematch of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals, and if this series is anything like what we witnessed back then, buckle up for a seven-game slugfest that could include some overtime nail biters, such as this quadruple-OT thriller. A pair of experienced Kia MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Damian Lillard headline the matchup, but it’s likely this series ends up coming down depth and supporting casts.
NBABlazer's Edge

Blazers Cruise to Victory in Regular Season Finale

The Trail Blazers completed their 2020-21 regular season with a 42-30 record thanks to a 132-116 victory over the Nuggets. The Blazers jumped out to an early lead and cruised through four quarters with a comfortable margin in hand throughout each frame. Portland’s high-powered trio of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell combined for 66 points. In the paint, Jusuf Nurkic finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.