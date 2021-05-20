newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Deadly bike crash shuts down South Boulder Road

By Blayke Roznowski
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLLao_0a6G9DYT00

BOULDER, Colo. — A deadly crash between a driver and bicycle has South Boulder Road shut down between 55th Street and Foothills Parkway.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Boulder Police Department.

A driver was traveling southbound on South Boulder Road when they hit a person on a bicycle that road directly into traffic near Manhattan Drive, police said.

The victim was taken to Boulder Community Health and pronounced deceased. Investigators have not released the identity of the bicyclist.

The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative, the department said.

South Boulder Road is expected to remain close for a few hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call (303) 441-3333.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Boulder, CO
Accidents
Boulder, CO
Traffic
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Traffic Accident#Deadly Crash#Road Traffic#Traffic Police#Colo#Boulder Community Health#South Boulder Road#Manhattan Drive#Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Boulder County, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested Saturday for reported car thefts

Authorities with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men Saturday in connection with the theft of three cars. A 25-year-old man, who was reported to have been driving a stolen Audi, was charged on suspicion of three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, vehicular eluding, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal possession of identifying documents, reckless driving, and driving under restraint, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
Colorado Statespotoncolorado.com

First responder training at Canvas Stadium May 24-27

Colorado State University Police Department is hosting an emergency management preparedness training for emergency responders from across the nation from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. The training will be held at Canvas Stadium and focuses on drills for first responders...
Boulder, COReporterHerald.com

Census estimates: Larimer largest, Boulder growth slows, families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Colorado StateUnofficial Networks

Dropping Fireballs From The Sky...Colorado Controlled Burn Using 14,000 Ping Pong Ball Sized Fire Starters

“Its a great way to get a lot of fire on the ground without exposing any firefighters.”. Interesting method of wildfire mitigation in the hills of Colorado using 14,000 ping pong ball sized incendiary devices from a helicopter. Crews in the White River national forest have been airdropping tiny capsules of containing potassium permanganate which create a chemical reaction when they hit the ground and ignite. Longterm the efforts are aimed not only to prevent wildfires but to encourage aspen growth and provide more food rich habitat for elk herds. Very cool:
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Delays expected starting Monday as CDOT continues construction in Boulder Canyon

Motorists can expect delays beginning Monday as the Colorado Department of Transportation wraps up roadwork on Co. 119 between Boulder and Nederland. CDOT will be adding rumble strips and grinding down asphalt on Co. 119 in Boulder Canyon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 21. The repairs are part of a two-year project to fix the damage the road sustained in the 2013 flood.
Boulder, COburlington-record.com

Parts of Boulder Creek still impaired because of elevated levels of E. coli

Sections of Boulder Creek are still considered “impaired” because of elevated levels of E. coli in the water and people recreating in the creek should continue to take precautions, according to state and city officials. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designated a stretch of Boulder Creek from...
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont memorializes fallen officers at annual Peace Officer Memorial Service

For the past two years, the annual memorial held in honor of Longmont police officers who have lost their lives has not been the same because of coronavirus precautions. But even though residents cannot come together in person to mourn as they did before the pandemic, the Longmont Public Safety Department and the Front Range Chaplains made sure people were still able to connect — virtually — and pay tribute to officers who have died in recent years.
Boulder, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Volunteer opportunities for Boulder and Broomfield counties

Mile High United Way’s Volunteer Connection: Connecting people and strengthening communities through volunteer engagement. Below are opportunities available in our communities. Search our site for others at volunteer.unitedwaydenver.org or email the Mile High United Way Team at volunteer@unitedwaydenver.org with questions. (The need for volunteers is way down while needs for donations have skyrocketed during the coronavirus outbreak, so a majority of these listings have shifted toward desired donations.)