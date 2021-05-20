Deadly bike crash shuts down South Boulder Road

BOULDER, Colo. — A deadly crash between a driver and bicycle has South Boulder Road shut down between 55th Street and Foothills Parkway.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Boulder Police Department.

A driver was traveling southbound on South Boulder Road when they hit a person on a bicycle that road directly into traffic near Manhattan Drive, police said.

The victim was taken to Boulder Community Health and pronounced deceased. Investigators have not released the identity of the bicyclist.

The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative, the department said.

South Boulder Road is expected to remain close for a few hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call (303) 441-3333.