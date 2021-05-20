newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Nebraska School Mental Health Conference takes place next month

By Danielle Meadows
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spnBE_0a6G996o00

“I’m grateful for each and every thing I get because I know just how quickly it can be taken away,” said Carson Molle.

A few years ago, Carson made a decision that changed his life — and because of that experience, he’s working to change the lives of those around him.

"Now that I'm 18, my suicide attempt was four years ago, when I was 14 years old. And kind of recently, within probably the past six or seven months... actually, almost a year now that I think about it, I’ve kind of started sharing my story in hopes that I could possibly help others," said Carson.

Carson and his mom, Amber, are two of the keynote speakers at this year’s Nebraska School Mental Health Conference, which will take place virtually on June 2nd and 3rd.

RELATED: Nebraska School Mental Health Conference going virtual this year

"We spent a good amount of time at Children’s Hospital and a lot of parents didn’t walk out the doors with their child like we did. So I feel not necessarily an obligation, but a drive to try to help other people because we've been given this enormous gift of life," said Amber.

The upcoming conference is put on by the Kim Foundation, a local nonprofit that aims to enrich lives through mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Julia Hebenstreit is the CEO of the Kim Foundation. She said the conference helps people better understand the issues youth are facing, especially as we come out of the pandemic.

“We have over 400 people already registered which is exciting and we know we’ll get some more these next couple weeks before the event. It really just brings people throughout the state together who prioritize school mental health," said Hebenstreit.

People from all kinds of backgrounds attend the event each year — from legislators to educators, healthcare providers to youth themselves.

"Our hope is that people do take away hope from this and tools that they can actually implement for their school," said Hebenstreit.

As for Carson, his goals for the conference are to remind young people that they aren’t alone and that challenging times don’t last forever.

“I figured if I can even save one life, if I can stop anyone, even one person from attempting suicide, then sharing my story, everything I’ve done in the past four years would have been absolutely worth it,” said Carson.

Registration for the conference is $50. Visit the Kim Foundation's website for more.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

972
Followers
960
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Child Health#Children And Youth#State Legislators#Children S Hospital#The Kim Foundation#School Mental Health#Educators#Parents#Suicide Attempt#Time#Healthcare Providers#Hopes#People#Drive#Backgrounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthunfspinnaker.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: Your mind matters

Say it louder for the people in the back: “You are not alone!” Mental health is just as important as physical health. The entire month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month and works to break the stigma against mental health disorders. Mental illness isn’t uncommon in America....
Mental HealthHays Daily News

Berny Unruh: May is Mental Health Awareness Month

What is mental health? The National Institute of Mental Health says “mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, act, make choices, and relate to others.” The last fourteen months has been hard on our mental health. Elaine Johannes is the Kansas Health Foundation...
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

Board recognizes May as Mental Health Month

The Washington County Board of Commissioners declared May as Mental Health Month in Washington County May 4. Throughout the year, Washington County Community Services and Public Health & Environment departments fight stigma, provide mental health services, engage communities, and educate the public on mental health. Staff spends countless hours serving people, breaking down barriers to accessing services, and offering hope to those in need. Each year, the county joins the national movement to highlight May as a time to continue efforts to reduce stigma and raise awareness about mental health.
Marshfield, WIonfocus.news

Green Ribbons Reminder of Mental Health Month

OnFocus – Wildwood Park in Marshfield is just one location looking more green this month, thanks to a local nonprofit’s effort to spread an important message during Mental Health Month. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. To commemorate this month and...
San Diego County, CAvillagenews.com

Mental Health Month: How to help reduce stigma

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in countless ways and tested our collective resilience. Incidents of hate and racism directed at members of our communities have further compounded these impacts. “Over the course of the pandemic, many of us have faced challenges and situations that have brought on strong...
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Panel Discussion for Mental Health Month

Wyomissing, PA — The Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks in partnership with Exeter Community Library announce a special panel discussion on mental health as the next author in the second season of Literatour Berks, a community-wide celebration with 30 events featuring authors, celebrities, and cultural influencers throughout Berks County. The public is invited to a virtual discussion on suicide and mental health with The Blue Dove foundation on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Ketchum observes Mental Health Awareness Month

The city of Ketchum has proclaimed May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month. Mayor Neil Bradshaw issued the proclamation Monday, with the City Council observing. The proclamation states that “all Blaine County residents experience times of difficulty and stress within their lives which can impact their mental health” and “the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated feelings of mental distress.” It notes that “each business, school, government agency, healthcare provider, organization, and citizen shares the responsibility to promote mental wellness, recognize the signs of mental distress, increase prevention efforts, advocate for access to effective treatment for mental illness, and support individuals and families suffering from mental health challenges.”
Mental HealthSteamboat Pilot & Today

Community Connection: May is mental health month

May is Mental Health Month, a time to recognize that millions of Americans are living with a mental illness. It is also a time to rejoice in resiliency and offer hope and care to those who are struggling with depression, anxiety or other issues that may be impacting their everyday lives.
Mental HealthTullahoma News

Mental Health Month offers time to be open and honest

Around the world and right here in Tennessee, we celebrate May as Mental Health Month. After the last year, the opportunity to pause, reflect, and evaluate our own mental health and that of the people in our lives has never been more important. “How are you doing today?” It’s a...
Cook, MNcook.mn.us

Author Reading Highlights Mental Health Awareness Month

May 6, 2021 — Cook County Public Health & Human Services recently announced a virtual event with Jeff Zuckerman, author of “Unglued: A Bipolar Love Story,” in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. This free event, titled “Sharing a Lived Experience of Resiliency and Hope,” will include readings from Zuckerman’s...
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

UO marks Mental Health Month with events and resources

UO President Michael Schill shared a message with students this week in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. The email to students included a short video from the president and Chiara Cheng, a member of the University Counseling Services Student Advisory Board, as well as resources and events to mark the month.
Palm Beach County, FLthebocavoice.com

Watch butterfly release for mental health month

Get your green on, is the color and message for May’s Mental Health Awareness Month. Faulk Center for Counseling has always observed this month with a butterfly release and reception. This year, everyone’s invited to watch the release livestreamed on their Facebook page at 4 p.m. May 18. https://www.facebook.com/FaulkCenterforCounseling. A...
Columbia, SCHartsville News Journal

SCDMH commemorates Mental Health Month 202

Columbia—May is Mental Health Month across the United States. This year, the South Carolina Department of Mental Health seeks to remind South Carolinians of the importance of maintaining good mental health and the mental health services available to all, particularly in light of the uncertainty and difficulty so many have experienced over the past year.
Mental Healthdrgnews.com

#FarmNeighborsCare during national Mental Health Awareness Month

May is national Mental Health Awareness Month and the National Farm Medicine Center has joined Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and a coalition of other agricultural organizations to support rural residents in looking after their farm neighbors who might be struggling with increased stress. Through its #FarmNeighborsCare campaign, this coalition will...
Rockford, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

It's Mental Health Awareness Month. How Can Schools Increase Social Emotional Supports?

COVID-19 has reignited the conversation around student mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and, crucially, the end of the pandemic-altered school year. A plan pushing through the Illinois legislature would allow students up to five “mental health day” absences a year. Social workers like Silvia Hudzik spent the last year helping students unpack pandemic trauma. She works with dozens of Rockford Public Schools students both online and in-person.