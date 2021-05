Australian Hip Hop kings Hilltop Hoods have created Noctis, their first comic series with Scott Dooley and Tokyo 5 Creators Andrew Archer and Jeff Nice for a Science Fiction Story inspired by the classics. Publisher Z2 Comics continues to define the relationship between music and comics, bringing together the comics industry's best talent with recording acts from around the world! (Gorillaz, Yungblud, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World) This time the publisher heads down under to bring one of Australia's biggest musical groups to outer space in Hilltop Hoods Present: Noctis this fall, and available for preorder through Z2 now!