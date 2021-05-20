newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

4th wife stabs husband to death for impregnating another woman

By Kpakpo
ghbase.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman named Olanshile Nasirudeen, 47 has been nabbed by the police for allegedly stabbing her 51-year-old husband to death. The police in a statement said the suspect who is a co-butcher and 4th wife of the deceased, was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO of Obalende divisional headquarters, Ijebu-Ode.

