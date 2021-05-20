newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

To hold, or not to hold: Tokyo residents torn two months before Olympics

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are only two months away, but residents are deeply divided on whether they should go ahead mid-pandemic, after the Games were already delayed by a year due to COVID-19. A fourth coronavirus wave, renewed state of emergency restrictions and an already stretched healthcare system have got many calling for the event to be cancelled. As a preventative measure, most foreigners are already banned from attending and a decision is still pending on domestic spectators.

whtc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Polls#Reuters#67 Year Old#Japanese People#Domestic Spectators#Foreigners#Foreign Tourists#Pensioner Mirei Sakai#Emergency Restrictions#Athletes#National Triumph#Opinion Polls#State Of Emergency#Retiree Isao Kawada#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

How an extraordinary travel loophole allows people to enter Australia from India despite Scott Morrison slamming the border shut to the Covid-ravaged country

Anyone currently in India with a valid exemption can use a travel loophole to fly to Australia by transiting through hubs in Qatar or China, despite Scott Morrison slamming the border shut to the Covid-ravaged country. The prime minister suspended all direct commercial flights and chartered repatriation flights on Tuesday...
Travelvaxbeforetravel.com

Japan Issues Third State of Emergency: Closes Down Travel

Japan (Vax Before Travel) The US Embassy in Japan confirmed a ‘Third State of Emergency’ notice was issued. This declaration became effective on April 25, 2021. This new declaration is scheduled to terminate on May 11, 2021, but could be extended further, similar to previous states of emergency. The Government...
Public Healthbarrie360.com

Japan determined to hold Tokyo Olympics despite fourth COVID-19 wave and “worried” public

Despite a fourth wave of coronavirus infections taking over and a low vaccine rate, Japan’s government says it will hold the 2021 Summer Olympics no matter what. Japan extended its third official state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan hit 6,800 on Thursday. The country’s fourth wave of COVID-19 infections has been blamed on a hasty attempt to re-start the economy, lax lockdowns, and pandemic fatigue.
Tennisswiowanewssource.com

Nishikori raises questions about holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has doubts about whether the IOC and local organizers are doing enough to plan for a worst-case scenario of “hundreds” or “thousands” of coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics. Or whether it’s even still feasible to hold the games when a state...
SportsPosted by
WSB Radio

Two Tokyo Olympics: Inside and outside the National Stadium

TOKYO — (AP) — Seated inside Tokyo's new $1.4 billion National Stadium, Sebastian Coe again tried to reassure athletes and skeptical residents of Japan that the postponed Olympics will be safe when they open in just under 11 weeks. An IOC member and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Coe heads track...
Sportstheedgemarkets.com

Tokyo's Olympic Stadium holds track and field test event, minus fans

TOKYO (May 9): Hundreds of athletes, including US sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fined-tuned operations and practised Covid-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games begin. No spectators were present in the stadium, where the...
TrafficMorning Sun

Packed trains, drinking: Japanese impatient over virus steps, Olympics

TOKYO — Trains packed with commuters returning to work after a weeklong national holiday. Frustrated young people drinking in the streets because bars are closed. Protests planned over a possible visit by the Olympics chief. As the coronavirus spreads in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics starting in 11 weeks,...
Asiasportspromedia.com

Japanese PM says he has “never put Olympics first”

Survey conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun finds 60% of respondents want the Olympics cancelled. Suga's comments come as number of serious Covid-19 cases in Japan reach record high of 1,152. Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga has claimed he has never put the Olympic Games before the health of the Japanese...
Tennischatsports.com

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal undecided on Tokyo Olympics with one month left

Neither Serena Williams nor Rafael Nadal is ready to commit to the Tokyo Olympics, one month before the world rankings cutoff to determine the singles fields. “I haven’t really thought much about Tokyo, because it was supposed to be last year and now it’s this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about,” Williams said Monday, before she plays Wednesday at the Italian Open, her first tournament since the Australian Open in February. “Then there is the Grand Slams. It’s just a lot. So I have really been taking it one day at a time to a fault, and I definitely need to figure out my next moves.
HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: French high schools reopen, travel ban eased

France’s secondary and high schools have reopened and a ban on domestic travel has been lifted as part of the government’s plan to gradually reopen the country. The French are now allowed to go further than the 10-kilometer (six-mile) from home limit that has been applied for four weeks in efforts to slow down the spreading of the virus. A curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. is still in place.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Japanese Hospital: Cancel The Tokyo Olympics

While Japan is set on hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics just months from now, one Japanese hospital is begging for the nation to cancel the big event. The Tachikawa Sogo Hospital in Tokyo had posted signs in its windows that read: “Medical capacity has reached its limits. Stop the Olympics!” and “Give us a break. The Olympics are impossible!”
Worldjeffcable.com

Tokyo Olympics or no Tokyo Olympics - that is the question!

We are about 10 weeks out from the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and the question I keep getting from everyone is "Will the Tokyo Olympics happen or not?" And just like everything that we have been dealing with over the last 16 months, there is nothing that is 100% certain during these times. For the last month, I have received countless email messages from the Tokyo Organizing Committee signaling that everything is a "go". There have been messages regarding housing, entry protocol, Covid testing, social restrictions and more. Covid cases have been pretty low in the country, but just the other day, the president of the IOC cancelled his trip to Japan due to a surge in Covid 19 cases. I also read that only 2% of the Japanese population has been vaccinated. I hope that this changes quickly so that the Games can go on.
Tokyo Olympicsasahi.com

Survey: 83% against holding Tokyo Olympics this summer

A total of 83 percent of voters said the Tokyo Olympics should be postponed or scrapped, while the ratio of those who want the event held this summer has halved, an Asahi Shimbun survey showed. Specifically, 43 percent in the nationwide survey conducted by phone on May 15 and 16...