Dance and Drill Coaches Association of Oregon honors Canby Cougars' team leaderConsidering the massive success of the Canby High School Cougar Dance Team, it's no surprise folks are turning their heads. Now, they're looking at Assistant Coach Jenna Jernstrom, who has been named the 6A assistant coach of the year. "Jenna deserves this honor and recognition," Head Coach Jennifer Chaffee said. "She brings so much energy, talent and love to the team. She is a great choreographer, (an) amazing teacher -- and she fights for the team and loves them all." Like many Cougar dancers, Jernstrom began her dance training...