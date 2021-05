Amazon is to create more than 10,000 new jobs in the UK by the end of the year as it continues its rapid expansion amid a boom in online shopping.The e-commerce and web services company plans to open a parcel centre and four new warehouses, taking its total UK workforce to 55,000.It said it will also invest a further £10m over three years training up to 5,000 people in skills that they can use in careers outside of Amazon.Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, said the move was "a huge vote of confidence in the British economy".The new permanent roles will...