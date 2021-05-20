Senator Hinojosa’s Response to Rio Grande Guardian Article on Water District No. 3
AUSTIN, TEXAS — The misleading article, “Valley Farmers Send Message to State Lawmakers: Leave McAllen Area Water Districts Alone,” written by Steve Taylor and published in the Rio Grande Guardian supports the existence of Hidalgo County Water Improvement District No. 3. This makes sense, because the author of the article stayed in a District-owned home rent free for more than 2 years. In reality, the hit piece serves as a distraction from decades of lack of accountability, transparency, and excess spending on the part of District No. 3 that has increased the cost to McAllen taxpayers. A State Audit on the District clearly identified that the District has “a lack of financial controls; the absence of a formal, comprehensive master plan; noncompliance with procurement requirements; and noncompliance with certain requirements of the Texas Water Code.”texasborderbusiness.com