ADRIAN — The Croswell Opera House's outdoor summer season will begin with a rock concert at 7 p.m. May 21 in the Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Adrian. The concert, titled “One-Hit Wonders,” is being arranged by Dave Rains and Jon Diener and will feature vocalists Eric Parker and Melissa Toth backed by a band of Croswell musicians. Artists like Tommy Tutone, The Foundations and The Knack, which had one big hit before slipping off the charts, will be featured, a news release said.