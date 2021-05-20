newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Minority Veterans COVID-19 Testing Day this Saturday – Sponsored by FitFathers

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Minority Veterans COVID-19 Testing Day this Saturday. Although many pandemic restrictions in the area are being lifted, Don’t Stress, Take the Test! According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, it is imperative that Vets and their families — especially those not vaccinated –continue to know their status to help prevent the spread of the virus. So, the African American Health Program, the American Minority Veterans Research Project, and @FitFathers are hosting a special COVID-19 testing day in celebration of Vets and their families in Montgomery County, MD. Also, receive free school supplies, groceries, a backpack, and pandemic swag such as gloves, masks, and a digital thermometer. You will also learn about the many support resources available in the county.

mocoshow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Montgomery County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montgomery College#Covid 19 Testing#Veterans Affairs#Vets#School Supplies#Mannakee St Rockville#Rockville Campus#Md#Parking#Pandemic Swag#Gloves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Elrich Names Committee Members for ‘Reimagining School Safety and Students’ Well-Being Initiative’

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced the 32 members of a new steering committee tasked with leading discussion and implementation of recommendations for reimagining safety and mental health supports in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the county. Elrich launched the “Reimagining School Safety and Students’ Well-Being Initiative” during a...
Montgomery County, MDWTOP

Montgomery Co. makes plans to reopen as vaccinations trend up

Montgomery County, Maryland, is now making plans to reopen after hitting a new milestone when it comes to vaccinations. Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker noted that 54% of residents are now fully vaccinated. “It’s really a credit to our residents that they’ve gone along with and adapted, they’ve put...
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, May 17, in Montgomery County

Today is Monday, May 17, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County:. 1.Tax Day: Today is the deadline to file for 2020 federal income tax returns. In April, the IRS pushed back the date for individual returns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving most taxpayers an extra month to file.
Montgomery County, MD630 WMAL

MoCo moves into Phase 2 of reopening Monday; mask mandate could be lifted Tuesday

Montgomery County (WMAL) – People in Montgomery County got more long-awaited freedom from COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. The county moved into Phase 2 of reopening Monday afternoon now that 60% of residents have had their first vaccine dose. This means most businesses can open at 75% capacity. It eliminates outdoor gathering limits in many areas and increases gathering limits indoors to 250 people.
Maryland StateWTOP

Study: Md. public schools will need to spend $818 million to cool classrooms by 2025

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. As climate change leads to hotter days across the country, the cost of cooling public school buildings grows higher. New research estimates that more than 280 Maryland public schools that did not need air conditioning in 1970 could have to spend $818 million to install new heating and cooling systems by 2025 to keep classrooms at a safe temperature.
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Court says Purple Line construction doesn’t violate water protections

Court says Purple Line construction doesn’t violate water protections. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that construction of Maryland’s light-rail Purple Line does not violate Clean Water Act protections for streams and wetlands. The unanimous ruling in the third and final lawsuit by opponents of the 16-mile project lifts the...
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Cookies & dreams

On a Wednesday morning in March, workers dressed in white button-down bakers shirts, aprons and chef coats are scraping cake batter from bowls, kneading bread on floured tables and placing dough on baking sheets. The air is filled with sweet smells that intensify every time the oven opens. “Hot rack!”...
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Reopening announcement welcomed by business owners

Montgomery County’s announcement that it would be lifting most COVID-19 restrictions was welcomed by many residents and members of the business community on Saturday. The restrictions will be lifted at 6 a.m. on May 28, which is two weeks after the county reached its goal of administering all the required doses of the vaccine to at least 50% of the population – a benchmark that was reached on Friday, according to County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.
Montgomery County, MDkjan.com

Oakland man arrested in Montgomery County

A traffic stop at around 1:50-p.m. Sunday, in Montgomery County, resulted in the arrest of a man from Oakland. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 35-year-old Corey Andrew Stephens was taken into custody at Highway 148 & 130th Street, for Driving While Barred. His bond was set at $2,000.