Montgomery County Minority Veterans COVID-19 Testing Day this Saturday – Sponsored by FitFathers

Montgomery County Minority Veterans COVID-19 Testing Day this Saturday. Although many pandemic restrictions in the area are being lifted, Don’t Stress, Take the Test! According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, it is imperative that Vets and their families — especially those not vaccinated –continue to know their status to help prevent the spread of the virus. So, the African American Health Program, the American Minority Veterans Research Project, and @FitFathers are hosting a special COVID-19 testing day in celebration of Vets and their families in Montgomery County, MD. Also, receive free school supplies, groceries, a backpack, and pandemic swag such as gloves, masks, and a digital thermometer. You will also learn about the many support resources available in the county.