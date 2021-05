The gym industry has a long way to go to make up for the damage caused by COVID-19 over the past year, but it got another push in the right direction on Thursday, May 13, 2021. A companion piece of legislation to the House’s Gym Mitigation and Survival Act (GYMS) was introduced in the Senate by Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas. The original bill was introduced in the House of Representatives in February 2021 by Democrat Mike Quigley (IL) and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick (PA) and currently has 112 co-sponsors (92 Democrats, 20 Republicans).