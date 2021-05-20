A Cooking Competition in the Pacific Islands Has a Life-Saving Mission

I’m excited to share this blog post about commissioned composers in honor of Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, May 2021. You may recall that for Women’s History Month 2019, I had compiled a list of the first women composers commissioned by each Music Division Fund. For National Hispanic Heritage Month 2019, I shared commission firsts by composers’ countries of origin. Part 1 of this two-part series included commissioned composers from North America and the Caribbean, and Part 2 included commissioned composers from Spain, Central America, and South America. Today’s post celebrates the musical contributions of composers from Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The majority of these composers received commissions from the Koussevitzky Music Foundation, which requires a partnership with an ensemble that premieres and ensures continued performances of the work.