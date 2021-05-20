newsbreak-logo
HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.

