HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

New COVID-19 cases inched higher again in Eastern Jackson County over the past week, and the area’s vaccination rate lags a bit behind the state averages. According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City, the rolling 14-day positive test percentage in Eastern Jackson remained at 6.6 percent as of Sunday, up from 5.7 percent two weeks ago after dropping as low as 3.3 percent earlier in the spring. At the end of January, the rolling positive test percentage in EJC was at 25 percent.