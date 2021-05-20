newsbreak-logo
Roger Hawkins, legendary Muscle Shoals drummer, RIP

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Hawkins, the drummer who was part of the iconic Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (aka The Swampers), the studio band that played on records by Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge and others, has died at age 75. "Our hearts are breaking today as the heartbeat of The Swampers drummer Roger Hawkins passed away this afternoon at his home in Sheffield," wrote Muscle Shoals Music Foundation. "Jerry Wexler called Roger, 'the greatest drummer of all time.' Roger was a kind and generous man who loved family, friends and his fellow musicians."

