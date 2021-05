SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Gun shots rang out on Saturday night in Sylacauga leading to an investigating by the Sylacauga Police Department. On Saturday night, SPD officers were called to the area of Harris Mobile Home Park located at the 1500 Blk of Old Birmingham Hwy. The call was to Lot 20. Officers were in the area earlier in reference to a domestic dispute. On arrival officers found a 2015 Hyundai Elantra that appeared to have been hit by a bullet. The back glass was shattered. Officers noted the vehicle belonged to 42-year-old Krista Davis of Sylacauga.