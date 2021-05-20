New York Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for Games 1 and 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks; largest crowd of postseason so far

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- New York City basketball fans are excited about playoff basketball returning to Madison Square Garden -- and they're buying the tickets to prove it. The New York Knicks announced Thursday they've sold out their reduced-capacity tickets for Games 1 and 2 of their series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks were offering 15,000 seats -- the largest capacity announced so far for the postseason.

