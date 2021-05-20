New York Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for Games 1 and 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks; largest crowd of postseason so far

I’ll be honest, I’m not quite sure what to write about this game. The Lakers play the Knicks in an important game for both teams. The Lakers are still trying to get into the 6th seed and, even though they’ll need the Blazers help, can put themselves in position to get there by winning their final 4 games. The Knicks, meanwhile, are currently 4th in the East, but the Heat and Hawks are hard-charging and if NY wants to stay where they are they need to keep winning. The stakes, then, are pretty high for both teams and I expect the effort from everyone to reflect that.