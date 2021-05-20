newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘1971’ does some powerful mixing of the year’s events and the year’s songs

By Richard Roeper
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Any list of the greatest protest and social commentary songs would have to include the following:. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron. All released in 1971 — the same year that yielded the albums “All Day Music” by War, “Madman Across the Water” by Elton John, “Roots” by Curtis Mayfield, “Surf’s Up” by the Beach Boys, “Sticky Fingers” by the Rolling Stones, “There’s a Riot Goin’ On” by Sly and the Family Stone, “Tapestry” by Carole King, “Who’s Next” by the Who, “Blue” by Joni Mitchell and Led Zeppelin IV — so yes, there’s enough music and more than history in the making to justify Apple TV+ devoting eight episodes of approximately 45 minutes each to the documentary series “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.” This is the definitive visual history of one of the most tumultuous years in American history — and arguably the greatest year ever for rock, pop and soul.

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Mayfield
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Chrissie Hynde
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Charles Manson
Person
Carole King
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
John Lennon
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sly And The Family Stone#Audio Recordings#American History#Kent State University#Lyrics#Soul#Tv Series#Documentary Series#The Beach Boys#The Rolling Stones#Apple Tv#National Guardsmen#Stills Nash Young#The White House#Episodes#Zeppelin#Roots#Deep Dives#Archival Footage#Madman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
Related
Religioncpr.org

Finding New Meaning in Old Songs

Spirituals are often taught to children. I believe that’s because the melodies are simple and easy to learn. The lyrics are repetitious and easily grasped. Many of the spirituals are structured in a call and response manner, ideal for group participation. All of this is true and highlights the African cultural retentions inherent in the music. Still, it does not negate the deeper meanings held in the music, including its historical context.
NFLwnypapers.com

Mandisa releases new single, 'Ruins'

Following her powerful single this past January, "Breakthrough," Grammy-winner Mandisa has released another brand-new track, "Ruins." With encouraging and hopeful lyrics that say, "You rebuild, you restore all that's broken from the ruins," the song is now available through all DSPs. “One of the things I love about worship music...
MusicForward

‘They Own The Media’: New Van Morrison song amplifies antisemitic trope

Legendary singer-songwriter Van Morrison released a new song on streaming platforms Thursday whose title espouses a classic antisemitic trope. The lyrics of the song, “They Own The Media,” never indicate who the pronoun in its title refers to. But Morrison, a two-time Grammy winner, was also accused of antisemitism for the 2005 track “They Sold Me Out,” and throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been trafficking in conspiracy theories that frequently overlap with Jew-hatred.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Conjuring 3 Is ‘Honestly’ The Darkest Warren Case Yet, According To The Director

As horrific and scary as the first two Conjuring movies are, it’s interesting to note that both films lack body counts (not counting the ghosts, of course). They feature characters in hyper distress while dealing with otherworldly evil, but by the time everything is resolved everyone walks away alive and healthy. This, however, will not be the case in the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The paranormal investigation at the center of the upcoming feature specifically concerns a murder – one that the perpetrator says was committed as a result of demonic possession. The story involving a very real crime makes the three-quel stand out compared to its predecessors, and director Michael Chaves makes the argument that it in turn makes it the darkest chapter of the franchise yet.
Mental HealthElectric Literature

Trauma Has Forced Me to Become a Powerful Witch

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events. In the introductory essay of White Magic, Elissa Washuta—a Native American author and member of the Cowlitz...
Books & LiteratureIndependent

10 Must-read mystery books of the last year

Each month, we will be highlighting some of the most popular books of the last year in multiple genres. “And Then She Vanished” (Joseph Bridgeman #1) by Nick Jones. Still haunted by the disappearance of his little sister, Amy, more than 20 years ago, Joseph Bridgeman’s life has fallen apart. When a friend talks him into seeing hypnotherapist Alexia Finch to help with his insomnia, Joseph accidentally discovers he can time travel. His first trip only takes him back a few minutes, but his new-found ability gives him something he hasn’t felt for the longest time: hope.
Musicloudersound.com

Metallica have written more than 10 new songs in lockdown

Metallica have written more than 10 new songs for consideration for their next album according to frontman James Hetfield. Speaking on the Fierce Firearms podcast, The Fierce Life, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist revealed that the quartet began collaborating over Zoom calls, before assembling at Metallica HQ more recently to work on the new songs, which may or may not end up on the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired… To Self Destruct. “This time was a little different, for sure,” Hetfield acknowledged.
TV & VideosPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: A Crowded, Muddled Separation Frustratingly Buries its Potential for Scares

In William Brent Bell’s Separation, there’s a Brooklyn couple who fights constantly in front of their eight-year-old daughter Jenny (Violet McGraw). One day, when Jenny is hurt playing in the attic while struggling comic-book artist dad Jeff (Rupert Friend) is downstairs being a bit too flirty with babysitter Samantha (Madeline Brewer), lawyer mom Maggie (Mamie Gummer) decides it’s time to file for that long overdue divorce. It doesn’t help Jeff in the proceedings that Maggie’s father (Brian Cox) is one of the most powerful attorneys in New York. When things look particularly dire for Jeff’s chances at getting any significant custody of Jenny, Maggie suddenly gets hit in the middle of the street by a hit-and-run driver and dies. What happens next is a classic example of someone just not being able to let go when they really want something, even if that someone is dead.
Violent Crimessportsgrindentertainment.com

Sonu Sood Got His First Role Ever As Raj Comics’ Nagraj And Considers It An ‘Embarrassing Moment’ (Watch Videos)

Not many may remember that Sonu Sood, who is hailed as a messiah today, started his career as a superhero. Our very own Indian superhero Nagraj. An old TV commercial has him wearing the green costume of the Raj Comics character and shooting and spitting fires at the enemy. Initially, you will find it difficult to recognise him. This is the first role ever back in the day when he had just ventured into the entertainment world. The commercial may have been made keeping the taste of that time in mind but watching it now does make you chuckle. Sara Ali Khan Contributes Towards Sonu Sood’s Charity Foundation for COVID Relief.
ShoppingPosted by
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Almost artwork

On the subject of coins and history … the copper prototype of the first silver dollar, the "No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar" pattern, struck by the U.S. Mint in 1794, was sold by Heritage Auctions for businessman and Texas Rangers co-chairman Bob Simpson recently for $840,000, the Associated Press reports. Quite a coup, since the estimated value was $350,000 to $500,000.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

24 Things We Learned from the 'Speed' Commentary

Welcome to Commentary Commentary, where we sit and listen to filmmakers talk about their work, then share the most interesting parts. In this edition, Rob Hunter boards a bus destined for destruction with the 90s action classic, Speed. Jan de Bont‘s directorial debut, 1994’s Speed, remains one of the decade’s...
TravelPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Incognito'(2021) review: Short uses time travel to tell larger story

Incognito is a short film about a woman (Autumn Harrison) named Isabel Courtney. The woman claims to be from the past. Is she simply delusional or is there something else going on? Despite its science fiction premise, the story tends to be very grounded. The early moments of Incognito set up its central intrigue. The short is less about fantastic set pieces and more about solving a mystery.
MoviesLiterary Hub

Finally, a movie that proves being good with words will get you laid.

Let me tell you about a little film I watched the other night: a 2009 flick lost to the annals of history called Love Happens. It stars Jennifer Aniston as an unlucky-in-love florist. Judy Greer reprises her lifetime role as the tough-love best friend, but this time she is also an erotic slam poet. (The best moment in this film is quite possibly the one in which Judy Greer is assisting an elderly woman at the flower shop and starts reciting a poem that ends on “battery-operated sex.”) There’s also Martin Sheen as a grieving father who has begrudgingly become the caretaker of his deceased daughter’s annoying parrot.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

‘Here Today’ And ‘Wrath of Man’ Are Your Weekly Double Feature

This week we are checking out two new movies coming out in theaters. The first movie to check out this weekend is Here Today, Billy Crystal's latest movie about a comedy writer who strikes up an unusual friendship. Tiffany Haddish plays a woman who won a celebrity auction for a date with Crystal's character because he ex was a huge fan, but she has no idea who he is. After a rocky start, the two help each other out in ways that they didn't expect.
Moviestheolafmessenger.com

‘The Long Goodbye’: The best noir you’ve never seen

Robert Altman is a great director, but one who can be difficult to like. His two best-known films are both somewhat unapproachable. With its blatant sexism and racism, his era-defining 1970 comedy “M*A*S*H” fails to stand the test of time. “Nashville,” Altman’s 1975 magnum opus, remains a masterpiece but is hampered by its three-hour runtime and ambitious cast of 24 main characters.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

'Undergods' a bold, bleak apocalyptic drama filled with loathsome characters

Spanish-born writer/director Chino Moya hails from the worlds of music videos and TV commercials, and his bold, bleak, dystopian vision "Undergods" seems to confirm that with its immersive visuals and defiantly deficit narrative. Moya fills his apocalyptic feature with stylish, striking imagery (literally, striking), lapel-grabbing moments and a suffocating atmosphere...