‘1971’ does some powerful mixing of the year’s events and the year’s songs

In William Brent Bell’s Separation, there’s a Brooklyn couple who fights constantly in front of their eight-year-old daughter Jenny (Violet McGraw). One day, when Jenny is hurt playing in the attic while struggling comic-book artist dad Jeff (Rupert Friend) is downstairs being a bit too flirty with babysitter Samantha (Madeline Brewer), lawyer mom Maggie (Mamie Gummer) decides it’s time to file for that long overdue divorce. It doesn’t help Jeff in the proceedings that Maggie’s father (Brian Cox) is one of the most powerful attorneys in New York. When things look particularly dire for Jeff’s chances at getting any significant custody of Jenny, Maggie suddenly gets hit in the middle of the street by a hit-and-run driver and dies. What happens next is a classic example of someone just not being able to let go when they really want something, even if that someone is dead.