Avs’ Philipp Grubauer not interested in fighting Blues’ Jordan Binnington: “I worry about stopping the pucks”

Per Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's home game versus LA. Grubauer was sharp in his last start Monday against the Golden Knights, turning aside 36 of 37 shots en route to a 2-1 win. The 29-year-old netminder will try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a Kings club that's averaging 2.65 goals per contest on the road this campaign, 19th in the NHL.