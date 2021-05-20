Suspect arrested after shots fired inside NE Portland apartment

Portland Police Bureau

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Police said they arrested a suspect early Thursday after he allegedly shot several bullets through a bedroom door in an apartment, FOX 12 reports.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue around 12:57 a.m. on a report of shots fired. It was determined that two adults and a 5-year-old boy were hiding in the bedroom of the apartment. None of them were injured.

The suspect, 18-year-old Gage J. Williams, left the scene but officers formed a perimeter and found him soon after. He was taken into custody and a gun was recovered nearby.

According to police, Williams shot several bullets into the bedroom the three people were hiding in. Some of the bullets penetrated the far wall of the room.

Williams faces charges of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon. He was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center.