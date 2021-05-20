newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Suspect arrested after shots fired inside NE Portland apartment

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yr21_0a6G4Kcv00
Portland Police Bureau

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Police said they arrested a suspect early Thursday after he allegedly shot several bullets through a bedroom door in an apartment, FOX 12 reports.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue around 12:57 a.m. on a report of shots fired. It was determined that two adults and a 5-year-old boy were hiding in the bedroom of the apartment. None of them were injured.

The suspect, 18-year-old Gage J. Williams, left the scene but officers formed a perimeter and found him soon after. He was taken into custody and a gun was recovered nearby.

According to police, Williams shot several bullets into the bedroom the three people were hiding in. Some of the bullets penetrated the far wall of the room.

Williams faces charges of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon. He was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center.

View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
467
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Fox, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police Bureau#Attempted Murder#Guns#Ore#Ne Portland#Fox 12#Suspect#Northeast 162nd Avenue#Bedroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Seattle Times

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men...
Portland, ORColumbian

One person injured in latest Portland shooting

In the latest incident of gun violence in Portland, police are investigating a Sunday shooting on the outer eastside that left a man hospitalized with injuries. The shooting marked the third this weekend being investigated by a special team looking to break a simmering “cycle of violence.”. Officers responded to...
Portland, ORPosted by
Oxygen

‘We Just Want Some Answers’: Aspiring EMT Is Fatally Shot Leaving Portland Restaurant

An aspiring EMT who spent her life helping others had just left a Portland, Oregon restaurant with a friend when she was gunned down in her car. Danae K. Williams, 25, died two days later at the hospital. Her companion, who was also struck by the gunfire, was hospitalized with “critical injuries” but is expected to survive, according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.
KXL

Multnomah County Investigating Alleged “Brutal Assault” At Glenn Otto Park

TROUTDALE, Ore. – Several men are caught on camera swimming across the Sandy River to Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale around 7:30 Sunday night and then punching, kicking, and stomping two brothers. One man is also seen using a stick as a weapon. Multnomah County Chief Deputy Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell...
Idaho8.com

Deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park. Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Portland, ORkptv.com

PF&R: Two-alarm fire damages roof of Dollar Tree store in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm commercial fire in southwest Portland early Monday morning. Just after 3 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Dollar Tree, located at 6721 Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. Crews arrived to the scene and found an exterior fire had gotten into the building and was burning in the attic space.
Portland, ORoregonherald.com

Man Shot And Seriously Wouded in Old Town

PORTLAND, Oregon - On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 7:21 a.m., officers from the Central Precinct were dispatched to a shooting call in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. Officers located an adult male victim with serious gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to an hospital by ambulance. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life threatening.
Portland, ORKATU.com

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Southwest Portland shopping center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 2-alarm fire has closed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway from Southwest 65th Avenue to Southwest Olson Road Monday morning. The fire was reported at the Raleigh West Shopping Center in southwest Portland. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we...
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Portland, OR987thebull.com

FBI Portland Police Double Up On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore– Three murders in a week caught everyone’s attention. The FBI and Portland Police teamed up over the weekend to attempt to break up a vicious cycle of violence. Still there were two shootings Sunday. A woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured. So far this month five people have been killed.
Portland, ORGV Wire

FBI Helps Investigate Portland’s Deadly ‘Cycle of Violence’

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief believes is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. A woman was killed in a shooting...