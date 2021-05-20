Special Weather Statement issued for Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stutsman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL STUTSMAN COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 637 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Pettibone to Medina to 6 miles east of Cleveland. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Medina, Spiritwood Lake, Buchanan, Cleveland, Pingree, Woodworth, Eldridge, Windsor and Chase Lake. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov