Special Weather Statement issued for Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams RED FLAG WARNING TODAY ACROSS THE NORTH AND INTO NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY .Critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon and into the early evening hours across the north and into northern portions of the James River Valley. Cloud cover will be limited and temperatures will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s across most of the warning area. These warm temperatures and a dry atmosphere will lead to afternoon humidity values dropping as low as 16 percent. It will also be breezy with southerly winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT /1 PM MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTH AND INTO NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM CDT /1 PM MDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...South up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Across the north and into northern portions of the James River Valley. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.