newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kidder County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Kidder by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kidder SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL KIDDER AND SOUTHWESTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 605 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Medina, moving north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Medina, Crystal Springs and Chase Lake. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medina, ND
County
Kidder County, ND
City
Crystal Springs, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Flooding#Storm#East Central Kidder#Chase Lake#Localized Flooding#Severity#Television#Drive#Stutsman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, Foster, Kidder, McHenry, McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams RED FLAG WARNING TODAY ACROSS THE NORTH AND INTO NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY .Critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon and into the early evening hours across the north and into northern portions of the James River Valley. Cloud cover will be limited and temperatures will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s across most of the warning area. These warm temperatures and a dry atmosphere will lead to afternoon humidity values dropping as low as 16 percent. It will also be breezy with southerly winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT /1 PM MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTH AND INTO NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM CDT /1 PM MDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...South up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Across the north and into northern portions of the James River Valley. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA Critical fire weather conditions will once again be possible Friday, this time across the northwest. Expect highs in the lower 60s here with afternoon humidity values dropping into the 15 to 20 percent range. Winds will be out of the southeast up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Therefore, we have issued a Fire Weather Watch for the northwest. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA Although humidity values currently remain low for some areas, lessing winds and an overall improving humidity trend are expected for the rest of the night. Thus the Red Flag Warning will expire at 10 PM CDT. Low humidity values will be found again on Friday across central North Dakota, while a light breeze from the east is also found.
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening across portions of western North Dakota and all of central North Dakota. By the afternoon hours expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in 60s and humidity values as low as 14 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will become breezy with sustained values up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the watch. These factors, combined with dry vegetation will likely lead to critical fire weather conditions. Thus, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 36 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western and all of central North Dakota * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA TODAY INTO THIS EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions can be expected across south central and much of western North Dakota mid-day today into this evening. Winds will be northwesterly sustained to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Minimum relative humidity values are expected to fall to as low as 16 percent. Combined with dry fuels, this will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Northwest to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...South central and much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.