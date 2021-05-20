newsbreak-logo
Laramie County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 17:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Hereford, or 25 miles southeast of Cheyenne, moving north at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burns, Hillsdale, Carpenter and Ranchettes. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 369 and 399.

alerts.weather.gov
