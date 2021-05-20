Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

An alternate route between Green River and Rock Springs isn’t a new idea. During the mid 2000s, when money was a lot more free flowing into and out of government coffers, the idea was floated that an alternate route between the two cities would create a safer stretch of road for locals wanting to avoid Interstate 80’s heavy semi traffic, while giving Castle Rock Ambulance Service a secondary route to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This sounds good in theory, but a number of questions were raised then which still need to be answered if this resurrected idea develops further. Most important is the issue of who and how frequently the route would be plowed and maintained.