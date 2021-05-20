On Second Anniversary As Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Grants Interviews To Reporters Of Color Only
In the days leading up to her second anniversary as mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot made waves by announcing she would only do interviews with Black and Hispanic journalists. Defending her move, Lightfoot said since she took office, she’s been surprised by the “overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps and the City Hall press corps.” In a two-page letter she wrote to members of Chicago’s media Wednesday, Lightfoot doubled down.www.blackenterprise.com