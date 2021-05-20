newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

An entire town lined up to take photos with a rare corpse flower at an abandoned gas station

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you have a flower that only blooms once a decade or so, you probably want to share it with the world when it does. Nursery owner Solomon Leyva decided to wheel his rare corpse flower out to an abandoned gas station in Alameda, California on May 18 to share the joy—and the stank—of it in bloom. The corpse flower is so named because of its rotting smell when it's in full bloom. (The smell has been described as "worse than a thousand pukes," which may also explain why Leyva brought it out into a wide open space during its flowering phase. Even though it only blooms for a day or two, it's probably not too pleasant to have that smell indoors, even in a greenhouse.)

www.upworthy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Petals#Flowering#Wild Flowers#Empty Space#Living Space#Open Space#Greenhouse Gas#Nursery#Covid#Lgbtqia#Nurse Abate#Corpse Flower#Rank Flower#Smell#Rare#Sandia Mountains#Joy#Heat#Chemicals#Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lego
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Instagram
Related
Gardeningodditycentral.com

15-Cetimeter Mutant Potted Plant Sells for $2,200 in Just 30 Minutes

Monstera adansonii is a common house plant that can be purchased for as little as $12 at any home & garden store, but a rare specimen recently sold for a whopping 1,799 euros ($2,200). A garden center in Lovendegem, Belgium recently sold a rare monstera adansonii specimen for a small...
GardeningDaily Progress

Mystery Plant: Behind its beauty is a prickly, invasive nuisance

“O thou weed, who art so lovely fair and smell’st so sweet. That the sense aches at thee, would thou hadst ne’er been born!. Here we have another Jekyll and Hyde plant — one that is indeed “lovely fair,” but one which, at the same time, is a most loathsome invader.
Gardeningfooyoh.com

White Tree Trunks - Why Are People Painting Trees White?

Down through the years, people have tried various means of safeguarding their plants or trees against damage. As a result, several people have thus adopted the practice of painting their trees white. As such, during your daily run or drive around the neighborhood you are likely to see a lot of white trees in the backyards of homesteads. Do not assume this is mainly for aesthetic beauty, even if it can be quite appealing. There are plenty of other benefits that arise from painting your trees white. Below we have outlined some of these:
GardeningPosted by
I-95 FM

Does Your Lawn Look As Bad As Mine? It’s The Grubs, Bub.

I know there's a lot of trade offs in life. Other states have tornadoes, poisonous animals and bugs, searing heat, hurricanes... you get the idea. But here in Maine, we're basically spared all that. Sure, we have conspiracy theorists who say that ticks have been weaponized against us. Honestly, every year it seems more believable.
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

Drivers willing to wait when they find rare gas station with available supply

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An exciting sight in the mountains Thursday morning, May 13, a gas station with fuel and a fuel truck adding to their supply. News 13 crews cruised Asheville, searching for gas stations with fuel available. Thursday morning, GasBuddy reported 71% of North Carolina gas stations started the day without gas available.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Terrifying video shows thousands of birds taking over California home

A thousand migrating birds left a family stunned when they took a rest stop inside their California home.The family in the Los Angeles suburb came home from dinner to find their house had been invaded by an enormous flock of chimney swifts.And the birds, who pass by the region on their annual migration, swarmed around the house and made their way in down the chimney.The birds then refused to leave the property when the owners opened all of the windows and doors.“It’s so hard to explain. If you don’t see it with your own eyes, you’d never believe it,”...
Trafficrestorationnewsmedia.com

Lines form for gas at area stations

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, the line for gas at Deans Oil Company was unusually long for the gas station on N... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
AnimalsBangor Daily News

2 big bucks stop for a snack in this trail camera photo

Some of us — like me — spend our lives waiting to cross paths with a huge buck. Others — like the man who sent in today’s trail camera photo — live near dozens of huge deer, and have the pics to prove it. Rocky Smart lives in Sand Springs,...
TV & Videos97rockonline.com

VIDEO: Search Through Abandoned Buhl Hotel Is Beyond Creepy

A video of a tour through one of Buhl's oldest landmarks shot in 2018 was recently uploaded to YouTube, and it's one of the weirdest I've ever seen. A video shot by a group of explorers three years ago was uploaded to YouTube on May 4, 2021. The team, "539 Productions," is a group of men who investigate strange and mysterious sites throughout the United States. The particular video I came across shows the team wandering through a historic, abandoned building on Main Street in Buhl.
Energy IndustryPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Man and Woman Fight Over Line Cutting at Packed Gas Station

Worries over a potential fuel shortage after the Colonial Pipeline was hacked and shutdown late last week have led to very excruciatingly long lines in the states that are affected the most Where there are long lines, there are people who try to cut those long lines, and some people don't have the patience for that.
California StateKGO

Flock of giant California condors trashes woman's home

TEHACHAPI, Calif. -- Giant California condors are rare - but not at Cinda Mickols' home. About 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking to the house in the city of Tehachapi and made quite a mess. Mickols' daughter, Seana Quintero of San Francisco, began...
Animalssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Eastern Tent Caterpillars Are Thriving in Beidler Forest - Which Means the Birds Are, Too

Beidler Forest Audubon Center’s manager Matt Johnson said this is red-letter year for the larvae of the Eastern Tent Caterpillar. They were everywhere, the boardwalk was covered in frass, the polite word for insect poop, they were even falling on us from the trees! Although they covered with seta, hair-like bristles that sometimes cause serious skin irritation, these caterpillars are harmless to touch. Among the one hundred forty birds that spend all of part of their life at Beidler, are the yellow cuckoos. They sit by the nests of these caterpillars and gleefully strip the bristles off, devouring up to one hundred at a time. When startled by loud noises, such as thunder, they make a croaking sound, giving rise to the nickname rain crows. They lay eggs over a relatively long period of time; often depositing them in the nests of other birds.
AstronomyNew York Post

Mysterious lights streak across Seattle sky

Stargazers in the Pacific Northwest were left puzzled by another mysterious light show that illuminated the sky on Tuesday night. Residents in the Seattle-area posted video on social media that showed lights streaking across the sky shortly after 9 p.m. “Anyone know what I’m looking at flying by in the...