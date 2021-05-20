Giada De Laurentiis' Steak Involtini Was Inspired By Classic Roman Cooking

It’s official, Britain has been voted one of the worst barbecuing nations in the world. We came a dismal ninth out of the 10 nations surveyed – one above Turkey, with the USA topping the list and Australia just behind.Why? Doesn’t every Brit think they know best behind the grill? Well, around the world our reputation just doesn’t hold up. Apparently our barbecues are “boring” and much of the US believes the only thing on British grills are sausages and burgers. Australians think our weather is too bad for us to master the art.And Brits don’t disagree. One in four...