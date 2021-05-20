newsbreak-logo
Giada De Laurentiis' Steak Involtini Was Inspired By Classic Roman Cooking

By Ashley Steinberg
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Italian, the word "involtini" means "various small bites of food consisting of some sort of outer layer wrapped around a filling", according to The Spruce Eats. This can include any kind of wrapping made of different meats or vegetables that are filled with more of the same, along with cheese, nuts, and other tasty, stuffable ingredients. Giada De Laurentiis likens them to the Americanized term "rollatini," which is essentially the less authentic word for what they are.

Ina Garten's career in food has taken her from Long Island shop owner to cookbook author and Food Network superstar. Garten and her cooking style have always been the picture of simple, elegant Hamptons perfection, so it's not surprising that Garten has a recipe for making her own vanilla extract. All it takes is some vanilla beans, vodka, a mason jar, and, of course, the inclination to actually make your own vanilla extract (via Food Network).