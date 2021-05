As a Black, queer, soon-to-be mother of a Black child living in a global pandemic, I'm calling for health care reparations for Black individuals and communities in the United States. The physical, mental, and financial health of Black people and our collective future is at stake. Black maternal and infant mortality rates are much higher than those of other races, and with other health issues disproportionately affecting us, we must seize upon the larger cultural awakening that Black Lives Matter. Once and for all, it's time to move toward securing the hard-earned human right to racially unbiased, high-quality health care in this country.