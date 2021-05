Former YouTube gamer-turned-entrepreneur Landon Nickerson is making serious waves with his AR startup ARKH. ARKH’s product vision is three-fold — it comprises a wearable ring, a spatial computing hub that can map virtual assets to physical spaces, and a mobile app that can overlay those assets onscreen. Used in tandem, ARKH enables consumers to reimagine their physical spaces in order to play AR games, control smart devices (like TVs and lights) with fluid movements, create and sell virtual decorative items, and cast virtual screens anywhere.