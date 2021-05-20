‘No Sudden Move’ with Don Cheadle to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The 2021 edition of the Tribeca Festival is adding a brand new competition to its lineup, focusing on some up-and-coming video games that players will be excited to check out. Back in 2011, Rockstar's L.A. Noire was the first game to make its debut at Tribeca, and now the festival is making a move to showcase even more from the world of gaming. On Thursday, Tribeca announced the roster of games that will be competing for the first ever Tribeca Games Award.