‘No Sudden Move’ with Don Cheadle to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival
According to a recent announcement, No Sudden Move with Don Cheadle is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The latest film from director Steven Soderbergh, No Sudden Move, will be the Centerpiece Gala selection for the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival. It will then head to HBO Max on July 1. The premiere will take place at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18, and members of the cast are set to make an appearance.thegrio.com