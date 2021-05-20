newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘No Sudden Move’ with Don Cheadle to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

By Jared Alexander
Posted by 
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a recent announcement, No Sudden Move with Don Cheadle is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The latest film from director Steven Soderbergh, No Sudden Move, will be the Centerpiece Gala selection for the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival. It will then head to HBO Max on July 1. The premiere will take place at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18, and members of the cast are set to make an appearance.

thegrio.com
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Jane Rosenthal
Person
David Harbour
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#New York Film Festival#Tribeca Enterprises#Premiere#July#Dear Culture#Download Thegrio Today#Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesCollider

Maya Hawke on ‘Mainstream,’ Why Andrew Garfield Is Such a Brave Actor, and Why the Long Wait for ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Will Be Worth It

With Mainstream now playing in select theaters and available on Digital platforms and VOD, I recently spoke with Maya Hawke about making director and co-writer Gia Coppola’s sophomore feature. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Mainstream is about a young woman (Hawke) who thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both. The film also stars Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman, Alexa Demie, and Johnny Knoxville.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Soderbergh Defends Oscars Ending: Potential Boseman Win Too ‘Shattering’ to Put Elsewhere

Steven Soderbergh joined the Los Angeles Times this week for an interview in which he shed some light on the controversial decision to end the 93rd Academy Awards with the announcement of the Best Actor category. Soderbergh produced the 2021 Oscars with Stacy Sher and Jesse Collins. Best Picture is traditionally the final category of the night, but Soderbergh said his team decided to change up the order in January before this year’s nominations were even announced.
MoviesJanesville Gazette

That off-key Oscars ending? Had to be done, says producer Steven Soderbergh

LOS ANGELES – From the moment it was announced that Steven Soderbergh would produce this year's Academy Awards, there was speculation as to just how much the unpredictable filmmaker would change up an event steeped in tradition. Along with fellow producers Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, Soderbergh accepted the challenge...
MoviesNME

2021 Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh explains decision to end show with Best Actor category

Steven Soderbergh, one of the producers behind the 2021 Oscars, has opened up on the award show’s decision to end on the Best Actor category instead of Best Picture. The 3rd Academy Awards, which took place April 26, notably ended with Anthony Hopkins for The Father clinching Best Actor over the late Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and a favourite in the category. Hopkins wasn’t present to collect the award and deliver a speech, and the ceremony ended with Joaquin Phoenix collecting the trophy on his behalf.
MoviesNiagara Gazette

CALLERI: Glenn Close got the last laugh as the Oscar train derailed

Director Steven Soderbergh, the co-producer of the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, promised that the television broadcast would proceed as if it were a movie. I don’t know what he’s been watching lately, but if Soderbergh thinks what his team tossed onto television screens Sunday night was some kind of film, then he’s been seeing some fairly mundane material. Or, perhaps Soderbergh’s been viewing his own unwatchable “Full Frontal” in a continuous loop.
Video GamesComicBook

Tribeca Festival Reveals Tribeca Games Lineup

The 2021 edition of the Tribeca Festival is adding a brand new competition to its lineup, focusing on some up-and-coming video games that players will be excited to check out. Back in 2011, Rockstar's L.A. Noire was the first game to make its debut at Tribeca, and now the festival is making a move to showcase even more from the world of gaming. On Thursday, Tribeca announced the roster of games that will be competing for the first ever Tribeca Games Award.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Anja Marquardt Talks A.I.-Heavy ‘Girlfriend Experience’ Season 3, Working With Steven Soderbergh & More [Interview]

STARZ’s “The Girlfriend Experience” continues to evolve and push boundaries in its long-awaited third season, the first episode of which aired last night on the cable channel. Based on Steven Soderbergh’s 2008 indie of the same name that introduced a more involved, more high-end level of escort (who offers the more emotionally-involved “girlfriend experience”), “The Girlfriend Experience” series is an anthology show conceived of letting other filmmakers play within this sandbox and putting the ideas of transactional relationships into a new context.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Liam Neeson Vs. Bob Odenkirk In This Week’s VOD Showdown

Vudu and Fandango are reporting that Liam Neeson’s The Marksman was the top VOD title last weekend, in terms of raw revenue, as the Open Road flick debuted on electronic sell-through (ie – priced to buy” digital availability. The film, starring Neeson as a retired/widowed rancher who is pit against murderous drug cartels while protecting a young boy fleeing Mexico, opened in mid-January with $3.1 million before legging out to $15.567 million domestic and $22.4 million worldwide. That was a whopping 5x weekend-to-final multiplier, and just above the $14.1 million domestic cume (from a $4.1 million domestic debut) of Neeson’s Honest Thief, Open Road’s previous PG-13 Neeson actioner released last September.
Moviesimdb.com

Tribeca Film Festival to Feature ‘Fargo,’ ‘Royal Tenenbaums’ Cast Reunions

The casts of “Fargo,” “Raging Bull,” “The Five Heartbeats,” and “The Royal Tenenbaums” will reunite at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. In addition, the festival, which is returning to in-person events after Covid scrambled plans for the 2020 edition, will host talks with the likes of Bradley Cooper, Amy Schumer, Gina Prince-Bythewood, M. Night Shyamalan, and members of the punk group Blondie.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Ahead of World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, RLJE Films Land North American Rights to Ted Bundy Dramatic Thriller ‘No Man Of God’ Starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby

The North American rights to the Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings Trilogy) and Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) dramatic thriller No Man Of God, based on actual transcripts and conversations between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, have been acquired by AMC Networks’ RLJE Films.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Black Monday’ Season 3 Trailer: The Banned Are Back Together To Hustle Outside Wall Street

“Black Monday” may not be the buzziest show on television, but with a cast like Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells (“Girls,” “The Boys in the Band“), Regina Hall (“Support the Girls,” “Girls Trip“), Paul Scheer (“Veep”), Michael James Scott and Eugene Cordero, the Showtime series is proving all you need to survive in TV is have a dedicated audience. And through some acclaim that’s only grown over time, “Black Monday” has now quietly reached its third season.
MoviesA.V. Club

Taika Waititi takes on another wacky comedy role as murderous pirate Blackbeard

For a guy with a pretty recognizable voice, Taika Waititi has surprisingly managed to avoid ever being typecast into any kind of “Taika Waititi-type” characters… unless you count “the most surprising choice in a thing he’s directing himself” as a type. He played lovable rock guy Korg in Thor: Ragnarok, and then he played Hitler. He played lovable murder-nanny IG-11 on The Mandalorian, and now he’s playing murderous pirate Blackbeard for HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death.