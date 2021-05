East Hartford, CT –The Town of East Hartford is partnering with First Choice Health Centers, Inc. to conduct pop-up vaccine events at several locations to address vaccine inequities and access barriers. COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be targeted in Census tracts that are high on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social vulnerability index. Several clinics will be offered during weekends and evenings with no appointment required to expand availability for East Hartford residents. Clinic hours and locations will be posted weekly on the Town of East Hartford COVID-19 webpage.