Danny Masterson was a fixture in the news in 2020 after he found himself involved in a very serious legal matter. In June 2020, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, announced that Masterson would be formally charged with rape. Considering that Masterson and, subsequently, his personal life, was in the spotlight, it may have made you question what there is to know about the actor. When it comes to Masterson's family, many of them are involved in the entertainment business just like him. But, what exactly do you need to know about his family?