Dave & Dujanovic: $1M vaccine lottery in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — Is a vaccine lottery possible in Utah? Hey, it’s working in Ohio. Ohio state health officials said Monday that more than 25,400 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered Friday, two days after a $5 million lottery to encourage vaccinations was announced, making it the highest vaccination day in three weeks. Vaccinations for residents ages 30 to 74 spiked by 6 percent after weeks of steady decline, according to NBC News.kslnewsradio.com