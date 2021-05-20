newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Dave & Dujanovic: $1M vaccine lottery in Utah?

By Curt Gresseth
kslnewsradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Is a vaccine lottery possible in Utah? Hey, it’s working in Ohio. Ohio state health officials said Monday that more than 25,400 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered Friday, two days after a $5 million lottery to encourage vaccinations was announced, making it the highest vaccination day in three weeks. Vaccinations for residents ages 30 to 74 spiked by 6 percent after weeks of steady decline, according to NBC News.

kslnewsradio.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Lehi, UT
City
Herriman, UT
State
Ohio State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
City
Riverton, UT
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Legislature#Vaccinations#Bill Lake#State Officials#Nbc News#Utahns#Ksl Newsradio#Utah Utah#Vaccine Incentives#Rep Brian King#Sen Dan Mckay#This Week#Cash Payments#Money#Life Saving Vaccines#Health Officials#Residents Ages#Charities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Google
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Newsweek

Ohio's Mike DeWine Defends Using Federal Funds for $1M Lottery, Calls Vaccine 'Best Weapon' Against COVID

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is defending the use of federal aid to fund a new million-dollar initiative to incentivize more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Republican governor unveiled a lottery system Wednesday offering a $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships to those who get inoculated against the virus. Beginning May 26, five weekly drawings will allow winners to claim $1 million or a four-year scholarship to an Ohio public university.
Ohio StatePosted by
SlashGear

Ohio tackles COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with $1m lottery incentive

Government officials in Ohio have a new plan that may increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state: get vaccinated and you’ll have a shot at getting a $1 million reward. The new incentive was announced today by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who said that every week for five weeks, an adult who was vaccinated in the state will be rewarded with $1 million.
Idaho Statekslnewsradio.com

Dave & Dujanovic: Idaho wolf hunt from a rancher’s and hunter’s viewpoint

SALT LAKE CITY — The Idaho lawmaker whose bill became law recently allowing private contractors to kill about 90% of the wolves roaming the private lands in the state. Debbie Dujanovic had a conversation with Idaho Sen. Van Burtenshaw, who sponsored the wolf-hunt bill. He stressed his intent behind the legislation is not to exterminate the entire wolf population but to manage the predators.
Ohio StatePosted by
KRMG

Ohio governor unrolls $1M lottery prizes to urge vaccination

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is offering big lottery incentives — including a $1 million prize and college scholarships — in a last-ditch effort to get people vaccinated before the state's mask mandate and most other coronavirus-related state orders end June 2, he announced Wednesday. All...
Ohio Statewcn247.com

EXPLAINER: Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement of a weekly $1 million prize to entice Ohioans to get coronavirus vaccines is raising questions and objections. Some Republican and Democratic lawmakers say it isn't appropriate to use federal pandemic dollars for the lottery, which also will provide five full-ride college scholarships to vaccinated young people. The Republican governor says people may think it's a waste of money or that he's crazy. But he says the real waste is a loss of life to the virus now that the vaccine is available. President Joe Biden’s senior COVID-19 advisor, Andy Slavitt, says anything that draws attention to vaccines is a good thing.
Ohio Statereviewjournal.com

Ohio giving away $1M to 5 vaccinated adults

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s mask mandate and most other coronavirus-related state orders will end on June 2, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday, in a declaration allowing three weeks for more people to get vaccinated before then. DeWine’s announcement applies to all of the state’s COVID-19 orders — such as distancing...
Ohio StateWashington Examiner

Ohio using federal coronavirus relief funds for $1M vaccine lottery contest over five weeks

Ohio plans to give away $5 million, sourced from federal coronavirus relief funds, for a COVID-19 vaccine lottery contest, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday. Starting in two weeks, on every Wednesday for five weeks, the state will give away $1 million dollars to one resident who received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Republican said in a speech.
Lotterywcbe.org

Ohioans Must Now Sign Up To Enter $1M Vaccine Lottery

Vaccinated Ohioans who want to be entered into a $1 million lottery must now opt-in using a website created by the Ohio Lottery. The Ohio Department of Health announced that the state's million-dollar vaccination sweepstakes is no longer collecting names from the secretary of state's voter registration database. Instead, the drawing will be an opt-in program using the "Ohio Vax-A-Million" website.
LotteryThe Guardian

Get a vaccine, win $1m: Ohio offers lottery to beat vaccine hesitancy

To those who are still hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine, Ohio’s governor is asking: would you do it for a million bucks?. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that over the next five weeks, the state will draw the names of five people from its ledger of residents who have received at least one jab, and award them $1m each. The lottery scheme will be funded by federal coronavirus relief funds, DeWine said during a televised address.
Oregon StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Live With Their Parents In Oregon

The public health and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic caused are well documented. Perhaps less understood are the social impacts. According to a report from Pew Research Center, young adults in the United States were more likely to be living with at least one parent in July 2020 than at any time since the Great […]
Ohio StateKSDK

Ohio announces new program to boost vaccine participation: $1M lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state of Ohio will remove its COVID-19 health orders effective on June 2, with the exception of those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Among the measures being removed are facial covering protocols, social distancing guidelines, and capacity restrictions...