Dripping Springs, TX

The fight on masks continues in Dripping Springs ISD

By Sahar Chmais
haysfreepress.com
 1 day ago

There were tears, boos, laughter and applause taking place in the Dripping Springs High School auditorium, but there was no play. Only parents pleading in front of the DSISD Board of Trustees regarding mask policies. Nearly two hours of testimonies were presented, with many urging the board to remove the...

