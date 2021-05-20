newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Your 30 minutes’ exercise won’t counteract sitting all day

By The Conversation
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494prd_0a6G2V1G00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

It’s recommended we do at least 30 minutes of exercise a day – or 150 minutes a week – to stay healthy. But 30 minutes accounts for just 2% of the day. And many of us spend most of the rest of the time sitting.

Research shows that sitting can be bad for our health in many ways – with some even suggesting it’s as bad for us as smoking.

And our new study has revealed that 30 minutes of daily exercise is not enough to overcome the health risks of sitting too much.

But we also revealed that with the right balance of time spent exercising and moving, it may be possible to counteract the negatives of sitting.

We combined data from six different studies from the UK, US and Sweden, looking at a total of over 130,000 adults.

Each of the studies used a physical activity monitor (like a Fitbit) to measure a person’s movements and sitting time throughout the day.

Each study then followed the participants for an average of four to 14 years to track whether any participants died.

As expected, we found that 30 minutes of daily exercise decreased the risk of early death by up to 80% for those who also spent less than seven hours a day sitting.

But it didn’t have the same effect for people who spent between 11 and 12 hours a day sitting. In other words, it’s not as simple as checking off the exercise box on the to-do list.

A healthy lifestyle requires more than 30 minutes of exercise if you spend a lot of time sitting.

For those who sat a lot, 30 minutes of daily exercise would only lower risk of early death by 30% if combined with four to five hours of light movement a day (such as shopping, cooking, or yard work) – spending less than 11 hours sitting total. We can think of this mixture of light activity, exercise and sitting as a “cocktail”.

And when it comes to living an active lifestyle, there are different recipes you can choose to to get the same benefits.

For example, one person might exercise daily for 30 minutes, move throughout the day for about six hours doing activities like housework or walking to work, but spend around ten hours a day sitting.

They would have the same risk of death as someone who exercised 55 minutes daily, moved throughout the day for about four hours, and sat for about 11 hours.

In other words, different combinations of exercise and movement can be used to offset the harms of sitting.

Personalized recommendations

Our findings provide new insights on what constitutes a healthy and active lifestyle.

For decades, scientists have studied the health benefits of exercise – but this research has largely ignored the fact that how you spend the rest of the day also matters.

Instead of the recommendation that everyone should strive to achieve 30 minutes of daily exercise, our results show physical activity recommendations can been more personalized. People can adopt a mixture of activity that works best for them.

For many of us, our jobs require us to sit for eight hours or more a day. But when you get home, exercising for one hour and doing light activities for a few hours in the evening (such as housework or yard work) could still yield health benefits.

If you’re a stay-at-home parent who’s typically too busy to get to the gym, moving around throughout the day while doing essential tasks (such as playing with the kids or putting away groceries) can also improve your health.

The caveat, however, is that our study found that six minutes of light activity was equivalent to one minute of moderate to intense exercise.

So you would need to do three hours of light activity to yield the same benefit as 30 minutes of exercise.

While our study adds important new insights about the ideal balance of movement, we are missing one ingredient: sleep.

It’s unclear if the health benefits of exercise and movement are the same if you don’t get enough sleep.

As well, key questions on how to spend your day – like whether you should wake up 30 minutes earlier to exercise – still need to be studied.

Ultimately, our findings show that a healthy and active lifestyle is more than just exercising for 30 minutes, and that there are many different ways of achieving better health and longevity.

While exercise still provides the best “bang for your buck” in terms of the amount of time required, our findings are still good news for people who may not have the time, ability or desire to exercise.

The road to an active lifestyle is more accessible and achievable than we thought – and is not just for gym regulars.

Written by Sebastien Chastin and Keith Diaz. From The Conversation.

If you care about exercise, please read studies about these daily exercises could keep you healthy and strong and findings of endurance exercise may help slow or even reverse aging.

For more information about exercise and your health, please see recent studies about this breathing exercise may help lower blood pressure and results showing that this exercise may effectively reduce colon cancer growth.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breathing Exercise#Fitbit#Health Sleep#Healthy People#Work Time#Daily Exercise#Intense Exercise#Endurance Exercise#Housework#Smoking#Light Activity#Balance#Essential Tasks#Gym Regulars#Light Activities#Light Movement#Groceries#Health Benefits#Colon Cancer Growth#Findings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
Country
Sweden
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Longevity
Related
WorkoutsEverydayHealth.com

How to Exercise if You Have a Mesomorph Body Type

How do you know if you have a mesomorph body type? You might love Tabata and other high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, but find long bouts of cardio arduous. You may naturally enjoy the weight room because that’s where your strengths — no pun intended — lie. “A mesomorph is...
Drinksarcamax.com

Will Marijuana Destroy My Lean Muscle Mass?

Can the herb, something that has therapeutic properties, really sabotage a man’s overall muscle mass?. Around middle age, a lot of men make an effort to start going to the gym in an attempt to shrink that bulging gut and get back into shape. It happens to a lot of us. The years have a way of creeping up while we’re busy out there trying to earn a living and helping to raise families.
Workoutsabc17news.com

Step up your strength and balance with this stair workout

Shelter-in-place restrictions may be loosening across the United States and around the world, but with gyms still closed in most US states and many online fitness sites sold out of equipment, finding safe and effective means to work out at home continues to be a mission for many of us.
WorkoutsWilliston Daily Herald

Add more exercise to the workday

Many people can benefit from more exercise. But after a long day at work and tending to obligations at home, making time for exercise can be an uphill battle. Come nighttime, there may be little energy or time left to be active. However, failure to engage in regular physical activity can be detrimental to one’s health.
WorkoutsPosted by
Parade

All That Sitting Isn't Doing Your Flexibility Any Favors, So Here's a Simple Guide to Touching Your Toes

If you have a desk job or tend to sit a lot throughout the day (read: all of us during the pandemic), you’ve probably noticed that your flexibility has seriously gone downhill. Whether you’ve noticed it while bending over to tie your shoes or felt overall tightness in a yoga class or right after you stand up from your seat, a good test of flexibility is to see if you can touch your toes.
Workoutsyurview.com

Exercise Your Brain with a Fun Game

May is the month when we honor older Americans and all of their contributions to society, particularly those who have served their country. One thing that is very important as we age is keeping our mind sharp. And Harmony Senior Service wants us to know that fortunately, there a a lot of fun ways to “exercise” our brain. These workouts include dancing, learning languages and figuring out riddles.
FitnessYoga Journal

How to Use Active Rest to Break Up Your Day of Sitting

The average person sits for nine hours a day or more, and the pandemic has only increased that time. Even if you’re active, you might still be bound to your office chair for 40 hours a week. More than a dozen well-designed studies have found that sitting too much increases the risk for heart disease and other chronic conditions and is likely to impair your health and speed up death. Researchers from Harvard and leading European universities tracked more than 44,000 men and women for up to 14 years and found that those with the least amount of physical activity were four times as likely to die of any cause as those with moderate or high levels of movement.
Workoutshealthdigest.com

When You Do Prenatal Yoga, This Is What Happens To Your Body

For moms-to-be looking for a relaxing, low-impact fitness routine, prenatal yoga may just be the perfect fit. After all, expecting a little one can be a stressful, though exciting, time. Plus, doctors recommend staying fit during pregnancy for both physical and mental health reasons, as staying active can help with your energy level, mood, and sleep (via What to Expect). Prenatal yoga combines the exercise and meditation portions based on breath of regular yoga and focuses on positions specifically for pregnant bodies.
FitnessSignalsAZ

What Should Your Diet be Like After 50?

It was 1941. The National Academy of Sciences, tasked with helping out World War II food-relief efforts, issued a report that addressed this question: What nutrients, and in what amounts, do people need to be healthy?. The government’s food experts weren’t thinking about long-term health issues such as diabetes or...
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

The ‘Big Three’ Exercises You Need To Kiss Lower Back Pain Goodbye

Once I’ve been sitting at my desk without moving for, oh, about five hours, my back starts to feel like it’s made of stone rather than bones, nerves, ligaments, and muscles. As almost every 9-5er knows, standing up, cracking your back, and performing some ’80s-style aerobic exercises for lower back pain all offer some temporary relief. But what you do at the gym matters, too, according to Stuart McGill, PhD, professor emeritus of spine biomechanics at the University of Waterloo in Ontario.