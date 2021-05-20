newsbreak-logo
Denver Broncos Announce They Have Waived A Quarterback

By Matt Hladik
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last week has been a whirlwind for quarterback Case Cookus, who was released by the Denver Broncos this afternoon. Cookus participated in Broncos minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis, and the former Northern Arizona star impressed enough to be offered a contract. He signed with the team earlier this week.

