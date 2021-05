Petition Seeking Olympic Games Cancellation Surges to More Than 200,000 Signatures. The online petition recently launched to encourage the cancellation of this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo has received more than 200,000 signatures in just two days, according to a report by Inside the Games. The petition was started by Kenji Utsunomiya and cites that, with cases of COVID-19 spiking in Japan, it would be impossible to hold the Olympics in a safe manner.