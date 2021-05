SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos and Silicon Valley Residential Realty today announced the formation of Upswing Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The association will ensure that Upswing Real Estate, a relationship-driven firm that treats each purchase or sale as its own, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.