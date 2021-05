Rose led the Knicks bench in scoring and minutes with Immanuel Quickley (ankle) and Alec Burks (knee) both ruled out in Friday’s game. The veteran PG continues to provide the Knicks a top scoring threat off the bench and has scored 14 points or more in four straight games. He is averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 triples across 25.2 minutes in 2020-21. Rose will look keep up his strong play off the bench when the Knicks visit the Clippers on Sunday.