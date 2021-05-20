newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Photo op on Indy 500 track nearly causes crash in practice: 'The stupidest thing I’ve ever seen'

By Jack Baer
msn.com
 1 day ago

An attempt at a photo op on the track at the Indianapolis 500 resulted in some hard contact during a practice session on Thursday, and could very well have been much worse. The drama began when Takuma Sato, who won the event last year, slowed toward the finish line alongside Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammates Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci during the opening laps. Behind the trio were Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Paretta Autosport's Simona de Silvestro, who also slowed down to allow RLL to get its picture.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Santino Ferrucci
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Graham Rahal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Photo Ops#Indycar#On The Track#Track Cars#Car Crash#Team Penske#Coltonherta#Smclaughlin93#Indycar Mobile#Ntt Indycar Series#Indycar#Indycar Radio#Indianapolis Star#Indycar Practice#Indianapolis 500#Friday Practice#Pit Lane#Rll Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas Stateperutribune.com

Dixon wins IndyCar at Texas again ahead of rookie McLaughlin

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Scott Dixon finished first in a race of two New Zealanders, the veteran six-time IndyCar champion ahead of the series rookie racing in his debut on an oval track. “Definitely the most happy I’ve ever been finishing second,” Scott McLaughlin said.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Stroll joins those wanting to see Herta in Formula 1

Lance Stroll wants to see IndyCar driver Colton Herta in Formula 1 and believes that the American could do well. After a dominant display on the streets of St Petersburg where he secured a lights-to-flag victory and led for a record 97 of the 100-lap race, more and more people are calling for Herta to be given a shot in F1.
Indianapolis, INFrankfort Times

Herta staying put: American signs extension with Andretti

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. Andretti announced a two-year contract extension with the young American driver Friday that begins with the 2022 season. Gainbridge, the sponsor that shifted its funding this season to be paired with Herta within the Andretti camp, also extended its deal with the organization.
Texas StateMotorsport.com

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

Aside from five minutes of two-stage pit-speed limiter practice on Saturday and five minutes of install laps on Sunday, the 24-car field will be granted just one-hour of practice (75mins for rookies) before qualifying gets underway. As was introduced on ovals last year, each driver’s first lap of qualifying will...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Why oval racing debut has McLaughlin excited

Scott McLaughlin is set to tackle his third different style of IndyCar Series racing in as many weeks when he takes to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. After the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park road course where he finished 14th, McLaughlin improved to 11th on the streets of St Petersburg.
Texas Stateinsideracing.com

Dixon dominates in Kiwi 1-2 at Texas; McLaughlin second

Scott Dixon schooled the rest of the Genesys 300 field in an oval-racing clinic Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway, leading a race-record 206 of 212 laps for his first victory of the 2021 IndyCar Series season. Dixon drove the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to victory...
NFLspeedsport.com

Scott McLaughlin: Coming To America

Follow Scott McLaughlin on social media and the Team Penske NTT IndyCar Series rookie provides a tour known as “Scott Discovers America.”. From Bojangles’ chicken and biscuits to North Carolina barbecue to NFL RedZone, the 27-year-old driver from New Zealand is discovering things that many of us take for granted.
Texas Statespeedcafe.com

Dixon relishes ‘tense’ all-Kiwi battle in Texas

Six-time IndyCar Series winner Scott Dixon says he relished battling country Scott McLaughlin in what was a stressful finish at Texas Motor Speedway. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was dominant in the 212-lap affair while McLaughlin made headway from 15th on the grid to be a contender late in the piece for Team Penske.
Texas Stateracer.com

McLaughlin earns runner-up finish in IndyCar oval debut at Texas

He took to Texas Motor Speedway like A.J. Foyt digging into a 48-ounce ribeye and Scott McLaughlin is hungry for more. Making his oval-track debut for Team Penske on the tricky 1.5-mile layout, the 27-year-old rookie from New Zealand was nothing short of superb Saturday night as he finished second and chased his hero all the way to the checkered flag.
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

Scott Dixon dominates to win at Texas

Before entering Saturday night’s race, Scott Dixon was already victorious at Texas Motor Speedway by having four career track victories, including the most recent race last summer. However, the New Zealander had to hold off another New Zealander and IndyCar rookie, Scott McLaughlin, for the victory in the remaining few...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Talented American Drivers Have No Clear Pathway to Success in Formula 1

Cameron Das, a 21-year-old from Baltimore won all three races of the Euroformula Open Championship at Portimao this past weekend. The FIA Formula 2 championship has 16 nationalities in the 24-driver series. But there are no Americans. Logan Sargeant, 20, finished third in the FIA Formula 3 Series last year....
Texas Statespeedsport.com

McLaughlin Battles His Racing Hero In Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas – Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand has long admitted that fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon is his racing hero. The three-time Virgin Australia Supercars champion has often daydreamed of competing against one of the best NTT IndyCar Series drivers in history for a race victory in a high-speed Indy car.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

DJR leaving no stone unturned in 2021 victory hunt

Shell V-Power Racing Team managing director Ryan Story has vowed to leave no stone unturned in their quest for success in the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship. More broadly known as Dick Johnson Racing, the team won the past three drivers’ titles with Scott McLaughlin before the Kiwi’s departure to the United States to compete in IndyCar.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

‘Methodical’ McLaughlin proud to crack Fast Six

Scott McLaughlin was a standout in qualifying for the Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, hailing a “methodical” approach by Team Penske. For the first time in his short IndyCar Series career, McLaughlin made it through to the final element of qualifying; the Fast Six. There, he qualified a career-best...
Texas Stateindycar.com

McLaughlin Excited about First Drive into Unknown at Texas

The question posed to Scott McLaughlin earlier this week illustrated the challenges he has faced – and continues to face – in his early days as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver after eight full-time seasons racing in V8 Supercars in Australia. This weekend’s doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway is the...
Indianapolis, INdefector.com

Photo-Op On Indy 500 Race Track Nearly Ends In Disaster

Now, I have never raced anything faster than a bicycle, but in my amateur opinion, a good time to take a commemorative photo of you and your boys driving your cars really slow is probably not during a practice lap where everyone else is driving their cars really fast. Unfortunately, this is what happened Thursday at Indianapolis 500 practice, and it nearly caused a potentially devastating crash between Colton Herta, seen here barreling around the outside, and Scott McLaughlin, seen here being barreled into:
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Herta & Gainbridge Sticking With Andretti Autosport

INDIANAPOLIS – Don’t worry, IndyCar fans, Colton Herta isn’t leaving for Formula One, at least not any time soon. Herta and sponsor Gainbridge will remain part of Andretti Autosport as contract extensions for both were announced Friday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The multi-year extension will begin in 2022. “We’re...