Photo op on Indy 500 track nearly causes crash in practice: 'The stupidest thing I’ve ever seen'

An attempt at a photo op on the track at the Indianapolis 500 resulted in some hard contact during a practice session on Thursday, and could very well have been much worse. The drama began when Takuma Sato, who won the event last year, slowed toward the finish line alongside Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammates Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci during the opening laps. Behind the trio were Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Paretta Autosport's Simona de Silvestro, who also slowed down to allow RLL to get its picture.