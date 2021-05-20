Play-in Tourney Night Three: Pacers vs. Wizards

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers look to be on a crash course to play each other in the NBA Playoffs as part of the play-in tournament. The #7 and #8 seeds play each other in what becomes a double elimination tournament, while the #9 and #10 seeds have to win or go home. It looks like the Wizards and Pacers could occupy those bottom two seed lines, so this is a potential preview of that play-in game on Saturday night.